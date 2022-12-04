Filed under: Game day threads 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks at Rams 3rd Quarter game thread The Seahawks lead the Rams at the half. By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Dec 4, 2022, 2:31pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks at Rams 3rd Quarter game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Geno Smith has two touchdown passes, Bobby Wagner has two sacks of Geno. No Kenneth Walker III or Marquise Goodwin in the 2nd half it looks like. 14-13 Seahawks. In This Stream NFL 2022, Week 13: Seahawks look to snap losing streak vs. depleted Rams squad Seahawks 27, Rams 23: Season saver 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks at Rams 3rd Quarter game thread 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks at Rams 2nd Quarter game thread View all 23 stories More From Field Gulls Seahawks 27, Rams 23: Season saver 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks at Rams 4th Quarter game thread Injury Update: Ken Walker out for rest of Rams game Watch: Tyler Lockett ties franchise receiving record! 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks at Rams 2nd Quarter game thread 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks at Rams 1st Quarter game thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...