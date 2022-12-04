 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Top 5 QB in the NFL’ - Twitter reacts to Geno Smith and the Seahawks’ dramatic win over Rams

Down 3, need a TD to win? Geno Smith comes through in the end.

By Stan Taylor
@GoodGuyAtSports
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Wow.

The last time the Seattle Seahawks beat the LA Rams was December 27th of 2020. Let’s just say... a lot has changed since then. The 6-5 Seahawks came into this game trying to get back on track on the heels of a two game losing streak; the defending Super Bowl champs have had a nightmare of a season at 3-8, and are currently weighing their options at QB for the remainder of the season. According to StatHead, the last time the Seahawks beat the Rams was December 27th of 2020, and the last time they beat them on the road was in 2017. I wasn’t going to get comfortable until the final second left the clock. And I wasn’t alone.

Heading in to that final touchdown drive, tensions were high and emotions were... mixed.

But Geno Smith silenced the doubters and put together a dazzling game winning drive that ate up a ton of clock and ended with a touchdown to none other than DK Metcalf, but we’ll get to him later. You may have heard: this is something that Smith hadn’t done for a few years. But as he has done all season, he kept his cool and did what he has been doing.

DK Metcalf had some memorable moments in this one, mostly good, but for a bit there it looked like Jalen Ramsey got in his head.

Whatever Metcalf said that got him in trouble, he was the guy who got the last word, and what a word it was.

On the defensive side of the ball, rookie Tariq Woolen set a team record! Richard Sherman noticed.

That wasn’t the only thing Richard Sherman noticed.

DK may have received most of the post game hype following that huge game winner, but it was his teammate who caught Seattle’s first touchdown on the day, and in doing so tied a team record. And made a lot of fans happy. Tyler Lockett had a great game in general, and played with a level of intensity that was obvious; he wanted this victory over the Rams, and he did his part to make sure that happened.

The San Francisco 49ers were able to put together a resounding win over the Miami Dolphins, but otherwise things went well for the Seahawks, as the Denver Broncos dropped yet another single score game, losing 9-10 to the Baltimore Ravens, and helping Seattle’s draft status even further.

Bobby Wagner had a huge game against his former team. Words can hardly do justice to what we saw from Wagner on the field, but obviously Seahawks fans watched (and tweeted) in a mixture of respect and horror as we finally got to see what other teams have been seeing for the last decade.

Viewers were once again puzzled by a turnover, this time in the form of a bizarre interception that was really more a feat of strength for Bobby Wagner. Regardless of what the final call was, this was a dizzying sequence, to say the least.

And Mark Sanchez may have never found the rejuvenation as a signal caller that his fellow New York Jets castawya is currently enjoying, but that isn’t to say he hasn’t found himself a solid career in broadcasting.

In This Stream

NFL 2022, Week 13: Seahawks rally past Rams for key 27-23 road win

View all 26 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...