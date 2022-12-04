‘Top 5 QB in the NFL’ - Twitter reacts to Geno Smith and the Seahawks’ dramatic win over Rams

Wow.

✍️ Sign and sealed by Cody Barton ✍️ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 5, 2022

The #Seahawks have seven wins, one more than Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner have combined on their new teams. — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) December 5, 2022

The last time the Seattle Seahawks beat the LA Rams was December 27th of 2020. Let’s just say... a lot has changed since then. The 6-5 Seahawks came into this game trying to get back on track on the heels of a two game losing streak; the defending Super Bowl champs have had a nightmare of a season at 3-8, and are currently weighing their options at QB for the remainder of the season. According to StatHead, the last time the Seahawks beat the Rams was December 27th of 2020, and the last time they beat them on the road was in 2017. I wasn’t going to get comfortable until the final second left the clock. And I wasn’t alone.

Heading in to that final touchdown drive, tensions were high and emotions were... mixed.

No OT please. None of it. — occasional good opinion haver (@wrongopinionman) December 4, 2022

Bad defense, lack of depth at RB with injuries, offensive line playing poorly will cost us this game. Game on Geno and the receivers shoulders. — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) December 4, 2022

seahawks defense: isn't good — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) December 4, 2022

with very little going on deep this game, i suspect he'd had a good game overall but that wasn't good on the WR run https://t.co/PVDAzMQlHe — irreversibly genopilled but it's festive ❄ (@cmikesspinmove) December 4, 2022

I do not like our defense. Ruins the fun of watching the game.. — Tameka Renee (@TheMomNextDoor2) December 4, 2022

But Geno Smith silenced the doubters and put together a dazzling game winning drive that ate up a ton of clock and ended with a touchdown to none other than DK Metcalf, but we’ll get to him later. You may have heard: this is something that Smith hadn’t done for a few years. But as he has done all season, he kept his cool and did what he has been doing.

I’ve seen enough. Extend the man ✍️ https://t.co/7uIesdR0by — Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) December 5, 2022

1st name Geno

Last name Smith

Top 5 QB in the NFL

Facts — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) December 5, 2022

Comeback Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/k2XIVvBES0 — Josh Dorsey (@J_Dorsey3) December 5, 2022

GENO SMITH I TRUST YOU WITH MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/JwPqtiXwSU — FOOTBALL ANA (GENOPILLED) (@FootballGirlAna) December 5, 2022

Geno Smith today:



28/39

367 YDS

3 TD



Leading the NFC West in passing touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/yYYtRAWppQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 5, 2022

Seriously though these Geno Smith stories just don't happen at this position in this league. It's an incredible 180. — Spotrac (@spotrac) December 5, 2022

Geno Smith on final drive:



9 yards to DK

7 yards to Noah

14 yards to Noah

10 yards to Tyler

17 yards to Marquise

8 yards to DK (TD)



6/9, 65 yards. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 5, 2022

All the love to Geno Smith who had himself a game today! #Seahawks #GameWinningDrive #GoHawks — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) December 5, 2022

Geno Smith’s composure on that last drive was COT DAMN glorious..



Has become such an incredible pro.. so happy for him — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 5, 2022

DK Metcalf had some memorable moments in this one, mostly good, but for a bit there it looked like Jalen Ramsey got in his head.

I NEED TO KNOW WHAT DK SAID — Carissa Joy (@carissajanuary) December 5, 2022

Whatever Metcalf said that got him in trouble, he was the guy who got the last word, and what a word it was.

DK game-winning TD on Ramsey!! pic.twitter.com/XnD3tP4f7y — Wilson Conn (@wilson_conn) December 5, 2022

On Jalen Ramsey? Tough scene — Parker (@ParkerLewes) December 5, 2022

DADDDDYYYYYYY DDDKKKKK — ✨Bri (@briknucks) December 5, 2022

Dk Ramsey rivalry is my favorite in the league — Jamalszn (@Jamalsznn) December 4, 2022

Thank you!!!!!!! TD DK! — kristi (@kristij7gohawks) December 5, 2022

On the defensive side of the ball, rookie Tariq Woolen set a team record! Richard Sherman noticed.

@_Tariqwoolen has to be the front runner for DROY! Rarely targeted these days and still getting books!



pic.twitter.com/flagax6RT2 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 4, 2022

Tariq Woolen has his 6th interception of the year. As a rookie. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 4, 2022

Even when you get past Tariq Woolen, you aren't really past Tariq Woolen. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 4, 2022

That wasn’t the only thing Richard Sherman noticed.

Who could have imagined? ‍♂️ https://t.co/AAn3TzhEuO — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 4, 2022

DK may have received most of the post game hype following that huge game winner, but it was his teammate who caught Seattle’s first touchdown on the day, and in doing so tied a team record. And made a lot of fans happy. Tyler Lockett had a great game in general, and played with a level of intensity that was obvious; he wanted this victory over the Rams, and he did his part to make sure that happened.

Seahawks duo today:



DK Lockett

8 REC 9 REC

127 YDS 128 YDS

1 TD 1 TD pic.twitter.com/aBTjAvgPkm — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 5, 2022

Thank fuck for Tyler Lockett — Kev Cassidy (@cassidy_kev) December 4, 2022

Tyler Lockett, Ram Killer ™️ — Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) December 4, 2022

Seahawks Touchdown. Tyler Lockett hits the Usher “Watch This” pic.twitter.com/obS5XmKfbn — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) December 4, 2022

Tyler Lockett has now done the "too small" and "rock the baby" celebrations in the same game. That's my GOAT — Ravi (@basedrav) December 4, 2022

Geno Smith hitting leak to Tyler Lockett with a free rusher right in his face! Beautiful — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) December 4, 2022

The San Francisco 49ers were able to put together a resounding win over the Miami Dolphins, but otherwise things went well for the Seahawks, as the Denver Broncos dropped yet another single score game, losing 9-10 to the Baltimore Ravens, and helping Seattle’s draft status even further.

Right now, the Seattle Seahawks hold the #7 seed in the NFC playoffs and the #3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — Seaside Joe: Daily Seahawks Newsletter (@seasidejoenews) December 5, 2022

Bobby Wagner had a huge game against his former team. Words can hardly do justice to what we saw from Wagner on the field, but obviously Seahawks fans watched (and tweeted) in a mixture of respect and horror as we finally got to see what other teams have been seeing for the last decade.

Saying hello to a familiar face. pic.twitter.com/PqT6fW9fW2 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 4, 2022

Are we still cheering Bobby in the game in Seattle — Carissa Joy (@carissajanuary) December 4, 2022

Wow. The interception is going to stand. Bobby Wagner today has 2 sacks, one additional tackle for loss and now an interception.



This, folks, is a Revenge Game — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 4, 2022

Really tough day for the “Bobby Wagner is washed” crowd — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 4, 2022

Carroll said he's still arguing about the Bobby Wagner interception and said he's looking forward to seeing Bobby so he can keep arguing about it with him too. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 5, 2022

Viewers were once again puzzled by a turnover, this time in the form of a bizarre interception that was really more a feat of strength for Bobby Wagner. Regardless of what the final call was, this was a dizzying sequence, to say the least.

Bobby Wagner's INT and the Hunter Henry non-catch on Thanksgiving can't coexist within the same rule and explanation.



One of those calls is wrong. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 4, 2022

This doesn’t make any sense. The NFL needs to sort their catch rule out. Another occasion the #Seahawks have been non-sensed https://t.co/fuCdkn2miv — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) December 4, 2022

There is absolutely no way that is an interception. I don’t get that call at all. — Mike Lefko (@MikeLefko) December 4, 2022

NFL Refs screwed us 3 weeks in a row now — Camden MacLaren ️‍⚧️ (@Prose_Edda) December 4, 2022

And Mark Sanchez may have never found the rejuvenation as a signal caller that his fellow New York Jets castawya is currently enjoying, but that isn’t to say he hasn’t found himself a solid career in broadcasting.