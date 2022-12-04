Watch: DK Metcalf got the last word over Jalen Ramsey in crunch time

With realistic playoff hopes pretty much on the line at SoFi Stadium, Geno Smith led a phenomenal game-winning touchdown drive that was capped off by an 8-yard pass into the end zone to DK Metcalf. The man who was covering DK with the game on the line? None other than the talkative corner Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey and Metcalf have jawed at each other for several seasons, and earlier in this game Metcalf got a flag for a roughness penalty after the play was over. On that same drive, Metcalf taunted Ramsey and urged him to travel with him across the field when he went in motion. Jalen didn’t travel with him and Metcalf instead got a catch on his teammate Derion Kendrick.

Metcalf finished with 8 catches for 127 yards and the winning score. Not all of those grabs were on Ramsey, but the most important catch of the entire season for the Seahawks was best on best, and DK was the winner.