Seahawks climb back into playoff seeding with comeback win

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks defeated the division rival Los Angeles Rams 27-23 in a game that was closer than a lot of fans and observers had anticipated. The Hawks weren’t able to gain any ground on the NFC West San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the Miami Dolphins 33-17, but thanks to their comeback victory they moved back into a playoff spot.

Specifically, the 7-5 Seahawks now occupy the seventh seed in the NFC thanks to having a higher winning percentage than the Washington Commanders. The Commanders, of course, tied the New York Giants Sunday, moving Washington to 7-5-1 and the Giants to 7-4-1. For the purposes of computing winning percentage in the NFL, a tie counts as half a win, putting the three seven win teams fighting for the final two Wild Card spots at the following winning percentages:

New York Giants: .625

Seattle Seahawks: .583

Washington Commanders: .577

That puts the Giants in the sixth seed and the Seahawks in the seventh seed, with the Commanders on the outside looking in heading into Week 14, when they will be on the bye. That, of course, means the Seahawks will need to defeat the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field next Sunday afternoon in order to maintain their hold on the seventh seed, as a loss would drop their winning percentage below that of Washington.