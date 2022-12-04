Injury Update: Season over for 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo

Sunday afternoon the Seattle Seahawks moved up in the NFC playoff standings by defeating the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, but failed to make up any ground on the NFC West leading San Francisco 49ers. The Niners, of course, handily defeated the Miami Dolphins, however, in doing saw quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo go down with an injury.

After the game San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Garoppolo’s status.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that QB Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot. He’s having surgery and is out for the season.



“He’ll be out, he’ll need surgery, broke a few things in there.”



Brutal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2022

That leaves the 49ers down to their third string quarterback, Brock Purdy, as the Week 1 starter, Trey Lance, was lost for the year during a Week 2 win over the Seahawks.

That could set things up for an interesting stretch run for the NFC West, with Seattle and San Francisco set to battle on Thursday Night Football in Week 15, potentially with first place in the division on the line. Purdy, a seventh round selection out of Iowa State in the draft this past spring was 25-37 for 210 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception in the first extended action of his career.

The 49ers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 ahead of their showdown with Seattle.