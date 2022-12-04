Pete Carroll provides injury updates on Ken Walker and Ryan Neal

Fans were worried when Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Ken Walker trotted off the field early in the win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 while appearing to favor an injured lower leg. Sure enough, in short order it was reported that trainers were looking at one of Walker’s feet on the sideline, and the team quickly announced that his return was Questionable.

Barely 45 minutes later the Seahawks announced that Walker would not be returning, and that his day was done, leaving fans to worry for the worst and dreading whatever update head coach Pete Carroll would provide after the game. However, Carroll’s update on the injury might be the most non-update update of Carroll’s coaching career.

Pete Carroll said RB Ken Walker III “jammed” his ankle. It’s not sprained, but he had no update aside from that. Said it’s too early to know about his prognosis. S Ryan Neal’s knee “got smacked and it ballooned up on him.” Said it’s not an injury and mentioned Neal’s bursa sac. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 5, 2022

Obviously it remains to be seen what kind of further updates come in the next few days, but at this point it seems unlikely that Walker would miss significant time due to this particular injury. As for Ryan Neal, that’s a good update and should not mean missing an extended period of time.

And now it’s on to Week 14 and the Carolina Panthers.