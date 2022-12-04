Post-Game Reaction Show: Seahawks thwart Rams’ upset bid, move back into playoff spot

Phew! For a brief moment there it looked as if the Seattle Seahawks were about to drop an embarrassing road game to a severely undermanned Los Angeles Rams side. Geno Smith had other ideas, as he punctuated a terrific game with a clutch touchdown drive in the final two minutes of regulation. DK Metcalf was the recipient of the go-ahead score, beating Jalen Ramsey in coverage in the type of ending even Hollywood would scoff at.

Seattle’s 27-23 win at SoFi Stadium puts them at 7-5, still one game behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West race, but now ahead of the 7-5-1 Washington Commanders for the final Wild Card. This was a huge win for the Seahawks to stay in control of their playoff fate.

Here’s our post-game podcast reaction show with host Dan Viens!

Show Description:

Geno Smith finally got his chance to direct a game-winning drive, tossing an 8-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf with 36 seconds remaining to lead the Seahawks to a 27-23 win over the Rams. Dan provides his immediate thoughts and updates the Seahawks standing in the NFC playoff race.

Audio:

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts