Rashaad Penny says he could return this season if the Seahawks get to the playoffs

Penny hasn’t played since breaking his ankle against the New Orleans Saints.

By Frank T. Raines
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

While we all await an update on the extent of the injury that Kenneth Walker III suffered in the Seahawks’ win over the Los Angeles Rams, this ray of sunshine found its way into the FOX 13 postgame show, courtesy of Ian Furness:

One more note from down here at SoFi Stadium: Just a few moments ago, I ran into Rashaad Penny in the hallway. He was walking, kind of bouncing around afterwards with his teammates and Rashaad Penny told me that there is a decent chance that if this team gets to the postseason, he might be able to get back in time to come off that Injured list.

Naturally, we all hope that K9 is fine but, as Ian Furness said after breaking the news of Penny’s potential return:

(Penny’s return) would be a nice boost for this offense.

Prior to going on IR after the Seahawks’ Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Penny had carried the ball 57 times for 346 yards (6.1 average) with 2 touchdowns and 15 first downs.

Penny’s initial prognosis from his ankle surgery was a 4-month recovery time so he appears to be ahead of schedule (at least according to him).

Fingers crossed.

