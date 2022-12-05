The Seattle Seahawks had themselves and big, needed, and clutch type of day on offense against the Los Angeles Rams. Sure, the Rams are beat up as all get out, but Seattle was this close to using Nick Bellore as running back.

Despite the whole world knowing the Seahawks needed to pass a bunch, they did so very effectively, en route to a slew of big performances and new records.

The first was a new franchise record, tied by the criminally underrated Tyler Lockett. Scoring first, Lockett now has five consecutive games with a receiving touchdown, tying some of the best to ever do it. Doug Baldwin, Steve Largent, and Joey Galloway is some pretty incredible company.

Next up, a new personal best from the quarterback who’s revolutionized his entire life this season.

Geno Smith’s previous best for passing yards in a season: 3,046 (his rookie year)

After Sunday: 3,169 with five games to go. Playing by his 12-game average to date, he’s on pace to comfortably surpass 4,000 yards this year.

Just say that again out loud, wherever you are. Geno Smith has set his own personal best in passing yards, eclipsing a mark from nine years ago. The question “where do you see yourself in 10 years” has never been better.

Oh yeah, he also did something Russell Wilson’s never done.

Geno had a DAY. With his at least two passing touchdowns and 100+ passer rating, he passed Russell Wilson for first-place in @Seahawks history with six consecutive such games, and set his single-season career-high in passing yards with 3,169. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/zj9jiHCDJc — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 5, 2022

On Defense, Tariq Woolen picked his way to a new record of his own. That’s also a Seattle franchise record, and he’s still firmly in the conversation for Rookie of the Year.

Oh also... @_Tariqwoolen just set the rookie franchise record for interceptions too. #ProBowlVote — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 4, 2022

Meanwhile, let’s not forget DK Metcalf. It was no all-time team record, just a seasonal best. See once more, he and Jalen Ramsey had a battle for the ages. And once more, Metcalf beat him harder than anyone else.

While not covered by Ramsey exclusively, Metcalf was a perfect 8/8 on the day, and that’s not necessarily his specialty. He’s only caught everything four other times in his career.

Besides, this just rules:

In total, Geno Smith to Metcalf and Lockett equated 17 receptions, 255 yards, and 2 TDs.

Hopefully some running backs can play next week against the Carolina Panthers, but with only one offensive element truly available against Los Angeles, man did they deliver.