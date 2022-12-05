For the third consecutive week. the Seattle Seahawks open as the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

As well they should after beating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Their opponent, the Carolina Panthers, were on a well-earned bye in Week 13 (“well-earned” because they did the Seahawks a solid by dispatching the Broncos the previous week).

Thus, the Panthers should be well-rested.

That might be where their advantage ends though - at least on paper.

Offensive and defensive performances through 12 games:

Seattle’s offense averages 360.9 yards and 26.5 points per game while Carolina’s offense averages 291.3 yards and 19.2 points.

Advantage, Seattle. By a lot.

On defense, the Panthers allow 34.7 fewer yards and 3.1 fewer points than the Seahawks do with Seattle giving up 382.9 yards and 25.3 points per game while Carolina gives up 348.2 yards and 22.2 points.

However, as Seattle’s former franchise quarterback’s new team has proven this year, a good defense and a bad offense is not a winning combination. And, while the Panther’s defense isn’t terrible, it’s doubtful that anyone would describe it as “good.”

Note: Per ESPN, Denver’s defense is #3 overall while their offense is #27; Carolina’s defense is #19 while their offense is #30; and Seattle’s defense is #30 while their offense is #9. Denver is 3-9. Carolina is 4-8. Seattle is 7-5.

Quarterback comparison:

Seattle has ridden the Geno Smith Express through all 12 stops this season. His stat line thus far reads 285 of 392 (72.7%) for 3,169 yards with 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and a quarterback rating of 108.7.

Note: Factoring in the ill-advised 0-for-1 with an INT quarterbacking performance of DeeJay Dallas, the overall passer rating for Seattle’s QBs (plural) is 107.4.

The Carolina Panthers, on the other hand, have had 4 players throw passes this season with 3 of the 4 getting at least 1 start. Here are their stat lines:

Baker Mayfield: 119 of 206 (57.8%) for 1,313 yards with 6 TDs, 6 INTs, and a passer rating of 74.4

P.J. Walker: 63 of 106 (59.4%) for 731 yards with 3 TDs, 3 INTs, and a passer rating of 78.0

Sam Darnold: 11 of 19 (57.9%) for 164 yards with 1 TD, 0 INTs, and a passer rating of 103.8

Jacob Eason: 3 of 5 (60%) for 59 yards with 0 TDs, 1 INT, and a passer rating of 61.7

COMBINED LINE: 196 of 336 (58.3%) for 2,267 yards with 10 TDs, 10 INTs, and a passer rating of 76.3

Note: Sam Darnold is expected to get the start versus the Seahawks.

All-time series:

Sunday’s game will be the 15th matchup between the Seahawks (-240) and Panthers (+200). Seattle holds a 10-4 advantage overall, has won the last 3 games, and is 8-2 versus Carolina under Pete Carroll.

This is the first meeting between these two teams since December 15th, 2019 but they certainly aren’t strangers. From 2015 to 2019, the Seahawks and Panthers played six times, including twice in the playoffs.

Over those 6 games from 2015-2019, the Seahawks and Panthers have averaged 51.83 points per game with a high of 57 and a low of 47.

__________

The Over/Under is 44 this week.

Go Hawks!