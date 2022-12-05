They say you should disregard the records when division rivals square off. The Seahawks did not play a perfect game but they won. Geno Smith carried the team to victory with an impressive last minute drive. And the Broncos lost, again. What a weekend.

Seahawks News

The brief losing streak did cost Seattle its hold on the NFC West division lead, as the San Francisco 49ers rattled off their fifth straight win Sunday. While the Seahawks now stand a game behind San Francisco in the standings, the two rivals do play one more time this season on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. The 49ers won the first matchup between the teams earlier this season, and would currently have the tiebreaker over the Seahawks.

The Seahawks bounced back. Not just from two disappointing losses in a row, but from a late deficit to a beat-up Los Angeles Rams team, too.

The Seahawks came away with a much-needed win over the Rams, and Brandon Gustafson details what was and wasn't good from the game.

Notes and takeaways from a 27-23 win over the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

In a closely contested game throughout, the Seahawks prevailed thanks to a clutch game-winning drive from quarterback Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense. Let's rewind. Subscribe and listen to the Seahawks Rewind podcast.

“To have a chance to make a heroic finish like that, it’s what these guys do when they’re great,” Pete Carroll said of his quarterback.

Get a recap of the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams football game.

NFC West News

Around The NFL

