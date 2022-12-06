Seems that four of our running backs are hurt, in some way. Look for the Seattle Seahawks to sign another running back in the coming days. How much should we pay Geno? DK and Tyler continue to shine. Game recap and injury updates from Pete Carroll’s Monday morning press conference. All that and more in your daily links.

Seahawks News

Geno Smith is owning his moment - Seaside Joe

Top-5 QB? By almost any definition: Seaside Joe 1372

Ken Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer hurting in Seahawks’ backfield. But no shopping - Tacoma News Tribune

The Seahawks’ situation at running back looks and sounds worse than it may be.

Four Downs with Bob Condotta and Adam Jude: Answering 4 questions after Week 13 - Yahoo Sports

Jude: The Seahawks should give Geno whatever he wants. Sign him today. Right now.

The case for the Seahawks to draft Anthony Richardson « Seahawks Draft Blog

Earlier today Anthony Richardson confirmed what Tony Pauline has been reporting for several weeks — that he is going pro and declaring for the 2023 draft.

Rost: Seahawks still have questions, but Geno Smith has answered some - Seattle Sports

We now know the answers to many of the questions that surrounded Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith entering the season.

Seahawks Injuries: Carroll on Kenneth Walker III, banged-up RBs - Seattle Sports

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided updates on three of Seattle's banged-up RBs during his weekly Monday morning show on Seattle Sports.

Pete Carroll - Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III has ankle strain - ESPN.com

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has an ankle strain, not a sprain, and possibly could play this week, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Geno Smith’s Big Game, Injury Updates & More From Pete Carroll’s Monday Press Conference - Seahawks.com

News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s press conference a day after his team’s Week 13 win over the Rams.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 27-23 Road Win Over the Los Angeles Rams - Seahawks.com

Local and national media react to Seattle's 27-23 road victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle Seahawks Dynamic Duo Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf Shine In Victory Over Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Both Lockett and Metcalf exceeded the century mark in receiving yards in the Seahawks Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals: Three Bold Predictions for Remainder of Season - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have five games left in the 2022 regular season. Lets get some bold predictions in.

Arizona Cardinals Hard Knocks Episode 4 - Revenge of the Birds

The 4th episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks’ in-season documentary about the Arizona Cardinals from a fan’s perspective is a magnificent appeal to pathos (emotion).

Rams-Seahawks: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly Week 13 - Turf Show Times

Regardless of the loss there were a lot of good in Rams Week 13 matchup against the Seahawks

Sean McVay admits mistake with Tutu Atwell - Turf Show Times

Has Tutu Atwell been given a fair shot by the Rams yet?

Los Angeles Rams WRs Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell Offer Hope Despite Seattle Seahawks Loss - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Despite the disappointing loss to the Seahawks, the Rams offense offered some positive performances.

How Far can the 49ers Go with Brock Purdy? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how far Brock Purdy can take the San Francisco 49ers this season.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk on Brock Purdy: He’s super confident and that confidence bleeds into us - Niners Nation

The 49ers players spoke highly about Purdy’s performance

How the 49ers took away the Dolphins’ greatest strengths - SBNation.com

Fred Warner is one of the best players in the league, and Sunday was his masterclass

Around The NFL

Video: Tom Brady has huge meltdown on bench during MNF - Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had a big meltdown on the bench in the second half of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New Orleans Saints.

Week 13 DVOA Preview: Chiefs Slide, Cowboys Ambush | Football Outsiders

The Chiefs slide as a result of their bungle in the jungle, the Cowboys slip past the Eagles in the night, and much more.

Tom Brady and Bucs find a way to beat Saints on game-winning TD in final seconds - Yahoo Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense isn't capable of playing well for 60 minutes. If that was going to happen, it would have by this point in the season.

NFL Power Rankings: Can 49ers win a Super Bowl without their top 2 QBs? It's possible - Yahoo Sports

Backup quarterbacks pressed into duty due to injuries have won Super Bowls more often than you'd think.

Week 13 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Brock Purdy saves the day, Joe Burrow is KC's kryptonite & Deshaun Watson's underwhelming return - Yahoo Sports

The playoff picture in both conferences was shaken like a snow-globe in an earthquake on Sunday afternoon as two developments from the late games may very well determine this January's playoff seedings.

Fox Sued for Patent Infringement When Scheduling NFL Broadcasts - Yahoo Sports

A new federal lawsuit accuses Fox of infringing patents for predictive analytics tools used to optimize its NFL schedule.

What's next for Baker Mayfield after being released by Panthers? - ESPN.com

Mayfield's tenure with the Panthers lasted less than a season. Where could he end up next?

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big week 13 Games - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 13 of the NFL.

The First Read, Week 14: Five things we know (and five we don't) as season heats up; updated MVP ranks - NFL.com

Are Joe Burrow's Bengals superior to the Chiefs? Can Tua Tagovailoa push the Dolphins forward? Jeffri Chadiha breaks down five knowns and five unknowns as the 2022 NFL season heats up. Plus, pondering Zach Wilson's future and updated MVP ranks.

Nine takes that WON'T change in NFL's stretch run: Bills are AFC team to beat; Patrick Mahomes is MVP - NFL.com

Who's the team to beat in the AFC? Which sub-.500 squad has serious berserker potential in the NFC? Who'll win NFL MVP? In a league defined by unpredictability, Adam Schein has nine takes you can take to the bank.

Ranking NFL playoff contenders that are on the outside looking in: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

What did the week tell us about the Eagles and Titans, the Chiefs and Bengals and the Broncos and Ravens? And the Niners' QB future.

NFL Week 13 grades: Tom Brady's Buccaneers earn 'B-' for improbable Monday win, Cowboys get an 'A+' - CBSSports.com

Here are the Week 13 grades for every team that played Sunday and Monday