Three facts that help explain why the Seahawks will have a top-5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

There have been a lot of words spilled on the lopsided trade between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

Believe it or not, this article won’t add to the count.

Mostly because that would be too easy.

Instead, this article will look at three facts that help explain why the first round pick that Seattle got from Denver will end up being a top-5 pick. At the moment, the pick sits at 3rd overall.

Fact #1: The Broncos’ 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 was both ugly and historic.

I’ll let The Athletic’s Mike Sando explain this one.

Before Sunday, NFL teams were 0-206 since 1995 when committing two turnovers, forcing none and failing to exceed 10 points, according to Pro Football Reference. The Ravens made it 1-206 by beating the Broncos in this game. In the entire history of the league, which dates to 1920, teams were 8-325-1 (.025) in those games before Baltimore added to the win column Sunday.

Fact #2: The Broncos have scored a total of 14 offensive touchdowns through their first 12 games.

We’ll turn to Mike Clay for some “perspective” on this one.

Perspective...



Cowboys last 3 games: 15 offensive TDs



Broncos entire season: 14 offensive TDs — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) December 5, 2022

Fact #3: Carson Wentz went on IR on October 22nd.

Wait, what?

How does a not-very-good quarterback that was recently traded twice in a 13-month period help explain why the Seahawks will have a top-5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Answer: Dude has been on IR for the past 7 weeks.

Yeah, I’m being cryptic.

Or, more precisely, I’m dragging this last one out a little bit.

In Week 1, Carson Wentz threw 4 touchdown passes.

In Week 2, he threw 3 more.

Wentz threw his 8th touchdown pass in Week 4 and then threw two more the following week.

...

Denver’s QBs (plural) have thrown a total of 8 touchdown passes in 12 games.

Wentz threw 8 in the first 4 weeks.

And, to borrow some of Mike Clay’s “perspective” ...

Carson Wentz currently has a 2-touchdown lead on the Broncos despite having been on IR (and since benched) for more than half the season.

Bottom line: The Broncos’ offensive ineptitude will end up yielding a top-5 pick. For Seattle.