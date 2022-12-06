Geno Smith receives third nomination for Air Player of the Week: Cast your vote now!

Heading into Sunday’s match up with the LA Rams, one of the biggest remaining knocks on Geno Smith was that he had yet to lead a game winning drive for the Seattle Seahawks. Once again, as he has done all year, he kept his cool and silenced the doubters. But not only did Geno do something that he had yet to do in Seattle — and apparently hadn’t done since 2014 — he also set some other benchmarks with his impressive performance. In addition to setting a new single game career high in passing yards, Smith also eclipsed his previous single season record for total passing yards. According to Nathan Rauschenberg on the Seattle Seahawks team website:

“Sunday was another terrific day for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who threw for 367 yards, a single-game career high, which gives him 3,169 passing yards this season, also a career high. The veteran quarterback also threw for three touchdowns, including a game-winning drive to help the Seahawks pull out a last-minute, come-from-behind victory. It was the latest chapter in a storybook year for Smith, whose incredible season continues to be recognized throughout the league. On Monday, he was recognized once again as an Air Player of the Week nominee.”

The only other time in Geno Smith’s career where he surpassed 3,000 yards in a season was his rookie year with the New York Jets in 2013; a season in which he passed for 12 touchdowns, 21 interceptions, and 3,046 yards, according to Pro Football Reference. Somewhat surprisingly, StatHead Smith’s previous single-game record was set in 2014, when he threw for 358 yards, 3 touchdowns, and zero picks in a win over the Miami Dolphins. He also led the Jets to victory over the Buffalo Bills during his rookie season while passing for 331 yards, which now sits at third in his career gamelog. Must be something about divisional match ups...

Rauschenberg goes on to say that this is the third nomination for FedEx Air Player of the Week that Geno Smith has received, with his other two following their Week 4 and 5 games against the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints, respectively. He did not win the award in either of these cases, but we can do our best to change that! The other two players who are up for the award are Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions. You can vote for Geno by following the link above to Rauschenberg’s article, or via the Tweet below.