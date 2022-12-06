As injuries pile up, Seahawks add running back to practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks might have beaten the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but it came at the cost of injuries to rookie sensation Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas. Travis Homer was injured before the game and even Tony Jones Jr was playing with compromised vision for much of the afternoon.

With the statuses of Homer (knee sprain), Dallas (ankle sprain), and Walker (ankle strain) all up in the air for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Seattle has signed former Clemson and New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman to the practice squad.

With RB Ken Walker battling an ankle injury, the #Seahawks are signing veteran RB Wayne Gallman to their practice squad, source said. Added depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2022

Gallman should be familiar to Seahawks fans. Today (Dec. 6) is the two-year anniversary of the Seahawks’ humiliating 17-12 home loss to the Giants that effectively cost them the inside track on the #1 seed. Gallman, who filled in for the injured Saquon Barkley, rushed for a career-high 135 yards on just 16 carries and scored a touchdown. By some distance, it is the best statistical game of his career.

He has since bounced around the league and was last with the Kansas City Chiefs this season, although he never carried the ball or even received an offensive snap. Gallman has starting experience so that’s a positive for him.

Seattle also has Godwin Igwebuike and Darwin Thompson on the practice squad, so they have emergency options in case the running backs on the active roster aren’t available due to their respective injuries.