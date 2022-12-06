Enemy Reaction 2022: Los Angeles Rams (with a Denver Broncos cameo)

The Seattle Seahawks finally got a road win over the Los Angeles Rams, but it sure as hell wasn’t easy. Even with the Rams missing a ton of key starters, the Seahawks still needed a 4th quarter comeback from Geno Smith to pull off a dramatic 27-23 win to keep their playoff hopes in good position.

This week’s Enemy Reaction will be primarily about the Rams, but you know we can’t leave the Denver Broncos alone after they lost 10-9 to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens.

Rams comments are courtesy of Turf Show Times, while the Broncos comments later on are from Mile High Report.

Cody Barton seals the game with an interception (27-23 SEA Final)

Trade Jalen Ramsey?

Post-Game: It wasn’t all bad for the Rams on Sunday (Mirjam Swanson, LA Daily News)

Imagine showing up at SoFi Stadium to see the Rams take on Seattle on Sunday in a good mood, and thinking that if you kept your eyes peeled for some positives, something good had to happen in this lost season of theirs, right? Even if they were going to lose their sixth consecutive game. Even as they guaranteed Sean McVay his first losing season with the franchise. Even with the playoffs a distant dream. There had to be a sliver of a bright spot somewhere, if you just looked hard enough. Didn’t need microscope to find it after all, because there were good things happening, obviously and in full view, all over the field. [...] Another notable positive takeaway: McVay didn’t get hit in the face by any of his players. (Last week, you remember, he took an inadvertent shoulder pad to the jaw from Roger Carter, the tight end who was rushing past him to check into the game). Still, this extreme version of addition by subtraction the Rams are doing didn’t add up to anything beside another loss, and a tough one.

BONUS Enemy Reaction: Ravens 10 Broncos 9

Thanks for the top-5 pick, Broncos Country.

Meanwhile the Seahawks still have a matter of a playoff berth to manage. That tie between the Commanders and Giants could really hurt Seattle in the long run, especially if both teams end the season on 9 wins. That Panthers game is really a must-win for the Seahawks both to stay in the NFC West race but also not immediately drop out of the wild card spot with two tough games against the 49ers and Chiefs ahead.

