NFL 2022, Week 14: Seahawks take on Panthers in crucial home game

The Seattle Seahawks (7-5) are looking for postseason football and are currently in position to do so. In order to keep themselves in a wild card spot, they must defeat the Carolina Panthers (4-8) at home this Sunday.

Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak with a comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams, keeping the team’s playoff fate in its own hands. Geno Smith had a career day and led the winning touchdown drive to endear himself even more to Seahawks fans as part of his remarkable season. With Seattle’s running back situation looking iffy, the offense may have to rely on Geno’s arm even more to get a win.

The Panthers are incredibly just two games back of the NFC South leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers thanks to the division being awful. They’ve looked a better side since firing Matt Rhule, and after giving Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker go-rounds at quarterback, Sam Darnold gets his second straight start. Watch out for running back D’Onta Foreman, who has done a great job replacing Christian McCaffrey since CMC was traded to San Francisco.

A Seahawks win guarantees that they will remain in a wild card spot entering next Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. If the Seahawks win and the 49ers lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers then Seattle will be playing for first place next week. A Seahawks loss puts them out of a playoff spot entirely, so this is a big game.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 4.5-point favorite, with the over/under currently at 44 points.

Seahawks vs. Panthers airs live on FOX (KCPQ-13 locally in Seattle) at 1:25 PM PT on Sunday, December 11th with commentary from Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Panthers game coverage.