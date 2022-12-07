Seahawks Reacts Survey: Week 14 confidence check-in

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Seattle Seahawks are 7-5 and currently control their playoff fate. That two-game losing streak sure sucked and if not for Geno Smith, I suspect our confidence polling would’ve taken a hit had this team lost to a broken down Los Angeles Rams side.

There’s just one question in this week’s Reacts survey and it’s the weekly confidence check-in. Just like a few weeks ago, we’re going to compare our belief in the direction of the Seahawks franchise with our rivals... and also the Denver Broncos, whose fan confidence might be the first in history to actually manage a negative percentage.

Check out last week's results here.