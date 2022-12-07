Seahawks place Josh Jones on injured reserve

The Seattle Seahawks have a vacant roster spot following the decision to place safety Josh Jones on injured reserve.

Jones left the Los Angeles Rams game last Sunday with a hamstring injury and did not return. Evidently it’s a serious enough injury that he will miss at least four games, so it goes without saying that we might not see him back the rest of this regular season.

Seattle has been hit hard by injuries at the safety position this season. Ryan Neal was hurt in training camp, which led to Josh Jones getting the call-up to replace Jamal Adams after Adams’ season ended on opening night against the Denver Broncos. Neal eventually replaced Jones in the lineup but even Neal has had a few knocks in recent weeks, including a knee problem that caused him to miss the end of the Rams game.

Neal’s knee apparently isn’t enough of an issue to really jeopardize his status for this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, so if the Seahawks need any safety depth they will go to Joey Blount, Teez Tabor, and the newly acquired Jonathan Abram.

Seattle also made the signing of running back Wayne Gallman to the practice squad official, releasing defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt in the process.