Each week becomes more critical and the Seahawks try & get healthy before a tough stretch of games to finish the season. The NFC West continues to be an interesting group: Baker Mayfield signs with the Los Angeles Rams, Brock Purdy prepares to start for the 49ers, and the Cardinals, well they are anybody’s guess. Thanks for reading.

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 NFL Mock Draft: 3 hypothetical first round scenarios - Seaside Joe

How different top-5 picks could go for Pete Carroll: Seaside Joe 1373

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks' DK Metcalf Nearing Rare Accomplishment In Fourth Season - Seahawks.com

Seattle wideout DK Metcalf nears another mark that would put him in very elite company.

Seahawks notes: Banged-up RBs, potential Pro Bowlers and Woolen’s dream season - The Athletic

Kenneth Walker III's ankle injury doesn't appear to be serious, but that's far from the Seahawks' only issue at running back.

Seahawks 'Bunch of Gibberish'? Coach Pete Carroll Offers Seattle Playoff Plan - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Pete Carroll is making sure that the Seahawks take it one game at a time as they prepare for a potential playoff push.

NFC West News

49ers News: What does Brock Purdy’s training camp tell us about him now? - Niners Nation

What did Brock Purdy look like in training camp?

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 13 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The top five takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

George Kittle references Brock Purdy's NSFW nickname - Larry Brown Sports

George Kittle has an inappropriate new nickname for San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy

Cardinals vs Vikings Week 8 Podcast Recap: Analyzing Arizona loss to Minnesota, looking ahead to Seattle - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: Blake breaks down the Cardinals loss to the Vikings and looks ahead to the Seahawks and the outlook for the rest of 2022.

Arizona Cardinals: Bill Belichick Offers Top Praise for DeAndre Hopkins - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Ahead of their meeting on Monday Night Football, Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins received nothing short of high praise from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Los Angeles Rams PFF grades: Bobby Wagner dominated his former team - Turf Show Times

Bobby Wagner was making plays all over the field

Los Angeles Rams Claim Baker Mayfield On Waivers; Will He Start? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly doing their homework on recently released quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Around The NFL

The Wild World of the 2022 Minnesota Vikings | Football Outsiders

No matter the stat, there's never been a 10-2 team like the Minnesota Vikings. Plus, introducing game variance!

Move the Sticks: Titans fire GM Jon Robinson, Colorado hires Deion Sanders as head coach - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2022 NFL season: Five playoff contenders facing the toughest schedules down the stretch - NFL.com

Will Daniel Jones' Giants overcome an imposing slate of opponents to reach the postseason? Can Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals repeat 2021's late-year magic? Eric Edholm identifies the five playoff contenders facing the toughest remaining schedules in the 2022 NF

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2023 starting QB isn't on the current roster - NFL.com

What's next for franchises without a true answer at the game's most important position? David Carr spotlights four teams that'll almost certainly bring in a brand new starting quarterback next season. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive playe

NFL Power Rankings: Eagles back on top as Chiefs, Dolphins stumble - The Athletic

What would constitute a successful finish for all 32 teams with five weeks remaining in the regular season?

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 13: Cowboys don't need Odell Beckham; another Bengals weapon - CBSSports.com

Here's the one thing we learned about each team in Week 13