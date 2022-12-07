Seahawks-Panthers injury report: Five key players missing from Wednesday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks are back at practice after a close 27-23 win over the Rams in Los Angeles, looking to make it back-to-back wins this upcoming weekend against the 4-8 Carolina Panthers. But they do start the week with some injury concerns.

Kenneth Walker’s status will likely be up in the air most of the week, with an unusual injury that Pete Carroll called an “ankle strain” that he suffered in the Rams game and caused him to miss most of the contest. Carroll said that Walker has a shot to play this week, but it’s far from a given.

Seattle is really banged up at the running back spot. Rashaad Penny is already out for the year, Travis Homer missed Sunday’s game and was limited in practice on Wednesday, and Deejay Dallas had to fight through an ankle injury just to have someone on the field at running back when Tony Jones had to miss a few snaps, to go along with Walker’s injury. The Seahawks did sign Wayne Gallman to the practice squad this week for some depth.

Ryan Neal and Marquise Goodwin both did not partake practice on Wednesday, although both players returned to the game against the Rams after getting banged up, so their designation for Wednesday is likely precautionary. Tight end Will Dissly also didn’t practice due to a calf injury.