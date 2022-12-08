‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and open thread: Raiders at Rams

This Thursday night will be a showdown of the Seahawks last two opponents as the 5-7 Las Vegas Raiders (-6.5) will travel to SoFi Stadium to battle the 3-9 Los Angeles Rams (+6.5). The Raiders are currently sitting as 6.5 point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Raiders have been on the wrong end of a lot of really close matchups this season, and over the last few weeks some bounces are starting to go their way. Vegas has won three consecutive games, including two overtime wins over the Broncos and Seahawks. They have so many talented players on both sides of the ball, with the offense featuring superstars such as Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, and Maxx Crosby having one of the best seasons among any edge rusher in football on the defensive side. The Raiders still have a shot at the playoffs if they can keep this hot streak going.

Meanwhile, things couldn’t be going much worse for the defending Super Bowl champs. The Rams have lost six games in a row and are without Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Aaron Donald to go along with a banged up offensive line. They claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield on waivers this week and while as of this writing we don’t know if he’ll start, he could!

The pick: Under 43.5 points scored, Raiders win and cover the spread.

Our Tallysight picks below: