Which Panthers player would you want most on the Seahawks roster?

The Seattle Seahawks (7-5) welcome the Carolina Panthers (4-8) to town for the first time since 2016. It’s been a rough year for Carolina, who fired head coach Matt Rhule, waived Week 1 starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, and traded away franchise running back Christian McCaffrey. And yet, not everything about the Panthers is terrible!

For the sake of this post just pretend the salary cap isn’t real and just envision taking one player from another team and putting them in a Seahawks uniform.

The obvious answer here is Brian Burns. Seattle’s pass rush is not particularly good and hasn’t been a net positive for this group in years. Burns has logged at least seven sacks in each of his first four seasons in the NFL and currently has a career-high 10 sacks with five games left to spare. There’s a reason why the Panthers’ fire sale did not include Burns, as he’s the cornerstone of their defensive line.

Uchenna Nwosu has been really good for the Seahawks this season but it would be a big help if he had a better pass rusher opposite him for offensive lines to prioritize stopping. At just 24 years old, Burns’ best years are still ahead of him.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn had his rookie season cut short with injury in 2021, but this year he’s not had a touchdown thrown on him and his passer rating when targeted is very very good. We already have Tariq Woolen at right cornerback and Horn has the versatility to play right side, left side, and slot. No disrespect to Mike Jackson or Tre Brown, but a Woolen/Horn combo at CB would have me salivating.

On offense, D.J. Moore is Carolina’s leading receiver with 46 catches for 605 yards and 4 touchdowns. With Christian McCaffrey traded to the San Francisco 49ers, Moore is literally the only player on Carolina who has more than 20 catches this season. The target rate is barely over 50% but consider the series of inaccurate quarterbacks he’s played with and you’ll understand it’s not all on Moore. In his previous three seasons he amassed over 1,000 yards receiving and is a serious deep threat, as evidenced by this insane play in the Falcons game several weeks back.

PJ WALKER JUST DID THAT. HAIL MARY TO DJ MOORE. pic.twitter.com/dDYwoZhaGG — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

Honestly that’s about it on the offensive side of the ball for Carolina. In the context of this week I’d rather D’Onta Foreman be on the Seahawks.

Alright I’ve had my say. This is your turn to scour Carolina’s roster and see which player you’d want on Seattle.