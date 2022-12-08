Field Gulls Podcast Roundtable: Grading the Seahawks season so far

We’re in the homestretch of the 2022 Seattle Seahawks season, and incredibly there’s a very real chance we will see this team play some extra football in mid-January. The Seahawks currently sit in the final wild card spot in the NFC, but it’s a tenuous position that requires they win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to remain in the current playoff picture.

The offseason started with the Seahawks trading Russell Wilson and releasing Bobby Wagner, leading many (including plenty of Seattle fans) to believe that the Seahawks were on their way to the NFL cellar. Instead they have a highly promising rookie class, a truly remarkable season by quarterback Geno Smith, a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in Tariq Woolen, a free agent gem in Uchenna Nwosu, and a host of other positives that have them at 7-5 when seven wins seemed like a pipe dream.

Today’s Field Gulls Podcast episode is a special roundtable edition with hosts Dayna O’Gorman and Dan Viens, who are joined by special guests, Hawks Playbook’s Keith Myers and Pro Football Playbook’s Bill Alvstad, to talk about the Seahawks’ season to date and give them an overall grade for performance, plus assessing optimism levels for the future.

Listen below!

Audio

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts