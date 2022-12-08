Seahawks-Panthers Thursday injury report: Kenneth Walker a non-participant again

The Seattle Seahawks continue to progress their way through another week of practice ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers. On Thursday afternoon their updated injury report was released.

DeeJay Dallas and Ken Walker III still out with ankle injuries, as well as Ryan Neal, on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/IIEa01fF9r — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) December 9, 2022

Kenneth Walker did not participate in his second consecutive practice this week as he is trying to recover from an ankle injury that he suffered in the Rams game last weekend. Walker missed week one against the Denver Broncos, but has been on the field and hasn’t missed a game ever since then. His injury will be one to continue to watch.

Some positive news out of the running back room is that Travis Homer returned to full participation Thursday, giving Seattle the likelihood to have another healthy runner against Carolina. Deejay Dallas was a non-participant again on Thursday.

DK Metcalf appeared on the Thursday report as well with a hip injury, but this is likely more precautionary than anything. Metcalf has fought through injuries all season, but has yet to miss a game.