As they say, ‘the best ability is availability.’
In the Geno Smith contract conversation, it must be noted the phenomenon that is the quarterback carousel in the NFL.
Not only has Smith played at an elite level, but he’s one of 11 guys to play the whole season. That means, two-thirds of NFL fans have watched their team trot out some other pass slinger. Quite a few have seen several this season.
Quarterbacks have gotten hurt; many have been benched. More than a few were unavailable to begin the season. But in a year where Smith has launched himself into the top ten in nearly every passing category, here’s yet another.
Below are all the quarterbacks who have started a game or played significant time for their team*:
Not including when the Vikings won 40-3 and played a backup, for example.
Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray | Colt McCoy
Atlanta Falcons - Marcus Mariota | Desmond Ridder
Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson | Tyler Huntley
Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen
Carolina Panthers - Baker Mayfield | PJ Walker | Sam Darnold
Chicago Bears - Justin Fields | Trevor Siemian
Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow
Cleveland Browns - Jacoby Brissett | Deshaun Watson
Dallas Cowboys - Cooper Rush | Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos - Russell WIlson | Brett Rypien
Detroit Lions - Jared Goff
Green Bay Packers - Aaron Rodgers | Jordan Love
Houston Texans - Davis Mills | Kyle Allen
Indianapolis Colts - Matt Ryan | Sam Ehlinger | Matt Ryan
Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence
Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders - Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Rams - Matt Stafford | John Wolford | Baker Mayfield
Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa | Teddy Bridgewater | Skylar Thompson | Teddy Bridgewater | Tua Tagovailoa. Yeah.
Minnesota Vikings - Kirk Cousins
New England Patriots - Mac Jones | Bailey Zappe | Mac Jones
New Orleans Saints - Jameis Winston | Andy Dalton
New York Giants - Daniel Jones
New York Jets - Joe Flacco | Zach Wilson | Mike effin White
Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts
Pittsburgh Steelers - Mitch Trubisky | Kenny Pickett
San Francisco 49ers - Trey Lance | Jimmy Garoppolo | Brock Purdy
Seattle Seahawks - GENO
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tom Brady
Tennessee Titans - Ryan Tannehill | Malik Willis | Ryan Tannehill
Washington Commanders - Carson Wentz | Taylor Heinecke
Needless to say there have been some surprises this year, and very few of them good.
Geno Smith will start his 13th consecutive game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. It will be his most since 2014. That’s undoubtedly something he and his camp will take to the negotiating table, and well they should.
