As they say, ‘the best ability is availability.’

In the Geno Smith contract conversation, it must be noted the phenomenon that is the quarterback carousel in the NFL.

Not only has Smith played at an elite level, but he’s one of 11 guys to play the whole season. That means, two-thirds of NFL fans have watched their team trot out some other pass slinger. Quite a few have seen several this season.

Quarterbacks have gotten hurt; many have been benched. More than a few were unavailable to begin the season. But in a year where Smith has launched himself into the top ten in nearly every passing category, here’s yet another.

Below are all the quarterbacks who have started a game or played significant time for their team*:

Not including when the Vikings won 40-3 and played a backup, for example.

Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray | Colt McCoy

Atlanta Falcons - Marcus Mariota | Desmond Ridder

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson | Tyler Huntley

Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen

Carolina Panthers - Baker Mayfield | PJ Walker | Sam Darnold

Chicago Bears - Justin Fields | Trevor Siemian

Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow

Cleveland Browns - Jacoby Brissett | Deshaun Watson

Dallas Cowboys - Cooper Rush | Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos - Russell WIlson | Brett Rypien

Detroit Lions - Jared Goff

Green Bay Packers - Aaron Rodgers | Jordan Love

Houston Texans - Davis Mills | Kyle Allen

Indianapolis Colts - Matt Ryan | Sam Ehlinger | Matt Ryan

Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders - Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Rams - Matt Stafford | John Wolford | Baker Mayfield

Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa | Teddy Bridgewater | Skylar Thompson | Teddy Bridgewater | Tua Tagovailoa. Yeah.

Minnesota Vikings - Kirk Cousins

New England Patriots - Mac Jones | Bailey Zappe | Mac Jones

New Orleans Saints - Jameis Winston | Andy Dalton

New York Giants - Daniel Jones

New York Jets - Joe Flacco | Zach Wilson | Mike effin White

Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts

Pittsburgh Steelers - Mitch Trubisky | Kenny Pickett

San Francisco 49ers - Trey Lance | Jimmy Garoppolo | Brock Purdy

Seattle Seahawks - GENO

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tom Brady

Tennessee Titans - Ryan Tannehill | Malik Willis | Ryan Tannehill

Washington Commanders - Carson Wentz | Taylor Heinecke

Needless to say there have been some surprises this year, and very few of them good.

Geno Smith will start his 13th consecutive game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. It will be his most since 2014. That’s undoubtedly something he and his camp will take to the negotiating table, and well they should.