2022 NFL Season, Week 14 picks: Seahawks vs. Panthers, plus two other key NFC games

The Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) barely escaped Los Angeles with a late win over the Rams to move their record to 7-5 on the year, currently placing them in the final NFC Wild Card spot. This weekend they look to make it back-to-back wins as they welcome in the 4-8 Carolina Panthers (+4.5). The Seahawks are currently listed as 4.5 point favorites, per the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle is now a top-five NFL offense in points per game, ranking fifth in the league 26.5 points per game. Carolina ranks 25th in the league at 19.2 points per game, more than a touchdown less per contest. The Panthers will also have quarterback Sam Darnold starting for them this weekend, who helped Carolina earn a win over the Broncos last game, but has really struggled most of his career after being drafted third overall out of USC by the Jets in 2018. The Panthers have won two of their last three games over Denver and the Falcons, but they’ve not won any road games and I think that stays true after this Sunday.

The pick: Over 44 points scored, Seahawks win and cover the spread.

There are really only two games away from Seattle that pertain to the Seahawks playoff odds. The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles square off in New Jersey on Sunday, with the Eagles sitting as 7 point favorites and just one loss all year. The Giants hold the second NFC Wild Card spot and just tied with the Commanders last weekend. They have been struggling a bit as of late, as they have not won a game in their last three contests.

The pick: Under 44.5 points scored, Eagles win, but the Giants cover the spread.

The other game for Seahawks fans to watch for is the Tampa Buccaneers traveling to San Francisco to play the 49ers, with the 49ers being 3.5 point favorites. The Buccaneers fought for an ugly, last second win over the Saints on Monday Night Football to return to .500 and hold a comfortable lead of the NFC South. The 49ers currently sit in first place in the NFC West but are now down to third-string quarterback Brock Purdy for the year after Jimmy Garoppolo had what is likely a season-ending foot injury.

The pick: Under 37 points scored, 49ers win, but the Buccaneers cover the spread.

