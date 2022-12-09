With only five games left, each win propels the Seahawks towards the playoffs, an unexpected if not delightful reward for a hard fought season. The Carolina Panthers present them with a difficult challenge this Sunday. Some of the Seahawks’ early season issues have begun to resurface putting the season in doubt. With multiple running backs injured (or less-than-healthy) and a defense still struggling to stop the run, can the Seahawks find a way to beat a wily Panthers unit looking to find its identity?

Seahawks News

There's one thing that every winning QB has in common this year - Seaside Joe

Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford sent the wrong message: This is Seaside Joe 1375

Geno Smith: My tough times 'would be a dream' for others - New York Post

Especially when you’ve got guys around you,” he said. Just being about to go out there and compete with these guys… it’s all I can ask for. I’ve been excited for that every week.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith remains a fan of Panthers' Ben McAdoo - The Seattle Times

He’s a worker,” McAdoo said of Smith, according to reports out of Carolina. He’s a show-up-early, stay-late guy. He’s a confident player.

How rookie sensation Tariq Woolen turned into a ballhawking machine with the Seahawks - The Seattle Times

Morton’s official title is run game coordinator and running backs coach but among his duties is handling presentations on turnovers, and to him, getting the defensive backs a few extra passes in practice he thought might help get a few extra interceptions. So a routine developed — during practice, and particularly while the offensive scout team works against the starting defense, Mannion takes the left side of the field (or the right side of the defense) while Morton handles the right, throwing ...

FOX's Cowherd: Geno is a 'great story' but not Seahawks' answer at QB - Seattle Sports

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, like many media members around the country, had little expectations for the Seahawks heading into the 2022 season. But after 12 games, the Seahawks are 7-5 and find themselves in position to make the playoffs.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Wildcat Formation - Seahawks.com

Michael Bumpus and Nasser Kyobe preview Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Doug Baldwin Joins Washington State Clemency Board - Seahawks.com

From scoring touchdowns to fighting to change the justice system - Seahawks Legend Doug Baldwin is now impacting lives on the Washington State Clemency and Pardons Board.

Seahawks’ struggling run defense faces another test in Panthers, D’Onta Foreman - The Athletic

Seahawks opponents have run the ball on Seattle 39 times per game since Week 10, the second-highest average in the league during that span.

Pete Carroll: Seattle Seahawks Looking for 'Hard to Get' Win Over Carolina Panthers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While the Seahawks are favorites over the Raiders, Pete Carroll is making sure they avoid another upset loss.

NFC West News

49ers Week 14 scouting report: Are Tom Brady and the Buccaneers better than their record? - Niners Nation

A breakdown of Tampa Bay and how they stack up against the 49ers

One Way Brock Purdy Improves the 49ers Over Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There is at least one way that Brock Purdy improves the 49ers on offense over Jimmy Garoppolo.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Unbothered by Criticism, Outside Noise - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says the outside noise and criticism hasn't gotten to him despite the increase in attention this year.

Cardinals vs Vikings Week 8 Podcast Recap: Analyzing Arizona loss to Minnesota, looking ahead to Seattle - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: Blake breaks down the Cardinals loss to the Vikings and looks ahead to the Seahawks and the outlook for the rest of 2022.

Cardinals’ 2022 Shortcomings in a Nutshell: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury add to Arizona woes - Revenge of the Birds

We look back at the Arizona Cardinals struggles this season so far

Rams-Raiders final score: Baker Mayfield brings winning ways back to LA - Turf Show Times

Rams break six game losing streak in a hollywood ending

Baker Mayfield made NFL history with 98-yard TD drive to beat Raiders - Turf Show Times

Well, that was something special. Historically special

Baker Mayfield leads an unbelievable comeback to push the Rams past the Raiders - Yahoo Sports

Baker Mayfield has had a rough season.

Baker Mayfield leads 98-yard TD drive for win two days after being acquired by Rams - ESPN.com

Mayfield led a 98-yard drive with under two minutes in the fourth quarter and no timeouts to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-16.

Baker Mayfield Leads Los Angeles Rams to Heroic Comeback Win Over Las Vegas Raiders - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Baker Mayfield had an absolutely unforgettable night in his debut with the Los Angeles Rams, leading his team to a come from behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Around The NFL

Stafford, Donald, Kupp: Bang, Marry, or Dump? | Football Outsiders

TankWatch takes on the ultimate challenge: sobering up the Los Angeles Rams after a Super Bowl hangover.

Week 14 Staff Picks: Can Anyone in NFC Stop Eagles? | Football Outsiders

Jimmy Garoppolo is out, but could return to the playoffs. Is that enough reason to bet against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles?

Falcons have the best post-Tom Brady future in the NFC South: Meet me at the logo - Yahoo Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have taken the first step toward making sure their current rebuild goes as smoothly as possible — and possibly accelerating their return to the top of the NFC South.

Report: Dan Snyder allowed Commanders' toxic culture, NFL aided cover-up - ESPN.com

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder "permitted and participated" in the team's longtime toxic work culture and obstructed a congressional inquiry, claiming more than 100 times in testimony that he could not recall answers to basic questions.

Move the Sticks: Rams claim Baker Mayfield & ranking top QBs from 2020 draft class - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 8 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

2022 NFL Week 14 QB Power Rankings: Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts just behind Patrick Mahomes; Jared Goff on rise - CBSSports.com

Assessing every team's starting QB