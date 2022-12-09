Seahawks-Panthers final injury report: Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas are game time decisions

The Seattle Seahawks had their final practice of the week ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers. On Friday afternoon, Seattle’s final injury report was released.

Seahawks full practice report: Deejay, Ken and DK didn’t practice. Deejay and Ken are gametime decisions, DK expected to play. Everyone else good to go as well. pic.twitter.com/78QbWUrHek — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 9, 2022

DK Metcalf being expected to play of course is a good sign. He was added to the injury report late in the week with a hip issue but it appears to be something fairly minor as it will not keep him out of the game.

Geno Smith was added to the injury report late on Thursday as well with a shoulder injury, but he also will still suit up and play regardless.

The running back situation is improving, but certainly not back to one hundred percent. Kenneth Walker and Deejay Dallas are both game time decisions against the Panthers, as neither running back practiced all week. Both are dealing with ankle injuries.

However, Travis Homer has no injury designation meaning he is ready to return to action this weekend. He and Tony Jones will likely share the workload if Walker and Dallas don’t play. Seattle also has Darwin Thompson, Wayne Gallman, and Godwin Igwebuike as options from the practice squad.