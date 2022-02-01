Vegas puts Seahawks at +4000 odds to win Super Bowl LVII

It is quite early to be looking at Super Bowl odds for next season, as this year's Super Bowl has yet to be played. However, DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers have already come up with their odds for Super Bowl LVII and they have the Seahawks opening at +3500 to win the big game next year.

As ESPN’s Brady Henderson says, the Seahawks are tied for 18th best odds with the Raiders, Browns, and Dolphins to win it all. Next year's Super Bowl will be held in Glendale, AZ, the same site as the last Super Bowl that Seattle played in, and was also the last time that Arizona hosted the Super Bowl. While I could not track down the opening odds for Super Bowl XLVIII, the Seahawks did open at +450 on Bovada to win Super Bowl XLIX, the best odds in the league.

Seattle headed into this past season tied for tenth best odds to win super bowl LVI at +2500 on Points Bet’s opening odds. For those curious, The Rams had the third-best starting odds at +1200, and the Bengals were tied for third to worst odds at +10000.