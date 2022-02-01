Pre-Snap Reads 2/1: What the Seahawks can learn from the Bengals and Rams

Seahawks News

What John Schneider, Seahawks Can Learn From Bengals Ascent to Super Bowl Contender - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

History has shown time and time again that Super Bowl-winning teams can't be built exclusively through free agency, but Cincinnati provides the latest proof that big investments in March can pay dividends in January.

Gotta cheer for the Bengals, because . . . well, what else is there? – Sportspress Northwest

As Tom Brady readies to exit the NFL stage, the football nation turns its lonely eyes to Joe Burrow.

Salk: What is Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's takeaway from playoffs? - 710 ESPN Seattle

After watching the first three rounds of the postseason, Mike Salk says he has an idea of what Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is thinking.

Seahawks need to learn from Rams' path to Super Bowl and go all-in - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Rams, one of the Seahawks' NFC West rivals, have consistently traded away first-round picks and are now headed back to the Super Bowl.

Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins added to Pro Bowl as injury replacements for Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins have been added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as injury replacements.

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Bobby Engram Named Offensive Coordinator At Wisconsin

The former Seahawks wide receiver joins the Badgers after eight years on the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff.

NFC West News

Cardinals Hoping for Super Bowl Host Magic Next Season - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The NFL will see a second straight team play in their home stadium for the Super Bowl. Can the Cardinals make it a third next season?

Arizona Cardinals lack of investment in premium positions coming back to bite them - Revenge of the Birds

For many we know the Arizona Cardinals have not drafted well during the Steve Keim era.

One of the main reasons they have not drafted well is because they have repeated picks at premium positions...

Red Rain: Cards on Deck? - Revenge of the Birds

With the Super Bowl headed to Arizona next year, how can the Cardinals take a page out of the Rams’ book? Plus, how can they learn from some of the moves the Chiefs have made?

49ers news: DeMeco Ryans declines second interview with the Vikings; opts to stay with 49ers - Niners Nation

Minnesota is flying out Jim Harbaugh for another interview.

49ers' conservative punting strategy vs. Rams shown by key stat

The 49ers' late-game collapse was not the result of just one thing in particular.

Deebo Samuel Discusses His Future with the San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Deebo Samuel recently discussed his future with the San Francisco 49ers.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo on future with 49ers: 'We'll see what happens' - The Athletic

Garoppolo has spent the past five seasons with the 49ers, helping the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019.

First look at Super Bowl LVI: 10 things you need to know about how the Bengals and Rams match up – The Athletic

Want to win the Super Bowl? Don't blitz Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford, and don't play man coverage against them, either.

Rodrigue: Super Bowl-bound Rams invite chaos into their building and this time ‘shut the door’ – The Athletic

The Rams had lost both games this season and six in a row to the 49ers before claiming the NFC title Sunday and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams Injury News: Updates on TE Tyler Higbee, S Taylor Rapp - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay provided injury updates on Tyler Higbee and Taylor Rapp following the team's Conference Championship victory over the 49ers.

Rams Winning Despite Pitiful Ground Game | Football Outsiders

In nearly four decades, we have rarely seen a team advance to the Super Bowl while getting so little from its runners as the Rams are getting from Cam Akers and Sony Michel.

Rams-49ers Things I Learned: Aaron Donald leads Rams to 2022 Super Bowl - Turf Show Times

The players, people, and plays that helped the L.A. Rams get back to the Super Bowl again.

Around The NFL

From Silver & Black to Patriot Way? Raiders break tendency with hires - Las Vegas Raiders Blog- ESPN

The Raiders tapped into New England by hiring GM Dave Ziegler and, reportedly, coach Josh McDaniels, moves that are both puzzling and intriguing.

Brian Daboll's mission: Bring out 'best version' of Giants QB Daniel Jones - National Football Post

Brian Daboll said his priority as the new coach of the New York Giants will be to help quarterback Daniel Jones reach his potential.

Patrick Mahomes had no answers for this Bengals second-half adjustment

Some thought the overtime coin flip spelled doom for the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's AFC championship.

Why Bengals are fortunate Zac Taylor's mistakes didn't burn them vs. Chiefs

Zac Taylor might be the worst coach to ever reach a Super Bowl. No, really: His 0.337 regular season winning percentage with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019-2021 is easily the lowest of any head coach to make it to the championship game.

All 3 Packers Pro Bowlers replaced by alternates due to injury

Matt LaFleur might be coaching the game for the NFC, but none of the players from the Green Bay Packers selected to the initial Pro Bowl roster will actually be playing in the game.

Bengals Historically Low by DVOA | Football Outsiders

The Rams have a clear lead over the Bengals in our DVOA ratings, as Cincinnati is one of the lowest-rated teams to ever make it to the Super Bowl.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Conference championship games recap

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 31

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said TE C.J. Uzomah came out of Sunday's win over the Chiefs with an MCL sprain, calling his outlook "encouraging." It gives Uzomah a chance to play in Super Bowl LVI versus the Rams, Ian Rapoport reports.

Report: Washington planning big push to acquire franchise QB

The Washington Football Team is reportedly set to be a major factor in the quarterback market this offseason.