Tom Brady officially announces retirement

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl by winning their respective conference championship games. Not playing Sunday, but much talked about over the weekend as reports of an impending retirement circled was Tom Brady, the 44-year old quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The reports of Brady’s retirement were short lived, however, as conflicting reports quickly emerged that Brady had not yet made a final decision on his future, and that he was still working through the process of deciding whether he’d spend 2022 on the field at 45 years of age. Any questions, however, were quickly put to rest on Tuesday morning, when Brady officially announced on his Instagram account that enough is enough and he is calling it a day.

Tom Brady officially retires. Among his posts… pic.twitter.com/o9GqgRKsoO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2022

So, that’s all for Brady, who seven years ago to the day he helped the New England Patriots make the name Malcolm Butler a household name as Brady and the Pats ended their decade-long Super Bowl drought with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.