Pre-Snap Reads 2/10: Super Bowl previews and more!

Seahawks News

Analysis: 4 Receivers Seattle Seahawks Could Take Cheap Flyer on Via Trade - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

If they look to bolster Russell Wilson's arsenal of weapons this offseason, the Seahawks could find some value on the trade market. Ty Dane Gonzalez lists four receivers Seattle might be able to land at a low cost.

Huard: What reported coaching staff moves on D mean for Seahawks - 710 ESPN Seattle

Brock Huard joined Mike Salk to break down his thoughts on the direction the Seahawks are going with their defensive coaching staff.

Heaps: 5 players Seahawks need to be cautious about re-signing - 710 ESPN Seattle

There are five free agents Jake Heaps would like to see back with the Seahawks in 2022, but he feels Seattle must avoid overpaying for them.

Sherman needs to fix own house before taking on Seahawks fans – Sportspress Northwest

When we would next hear from Richard Sherman about his time in Seattle, I had hoped he would be relevant and topical, the rhetorical trademarks from his Seahawks playing days. Perhaps with a little less bombast, figuring his career was concluding. But he was almost always worthy of a listen.

Thoughts on Seattle’s defensive staff search « Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr and ‘defensive passing game coordinator’ Andre Curtis on January 18th.

NFC West News

Super Bowl matchup proof that Sean McVay's coaching tree is in full bloom – The Athletic

The Rams coach faces one of his disciples in Zac Taylor as others, like Matt LaFleur and Brandon Staley, have been making their marks.

Jared Goff is Pleased to See the Rams and Matthew Stafford Thriving as Super Bowl LVI Approaches - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Despite being traded this offseason, Jared Goff is happy to see the Los Angeles Rams on the brink of another Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVI: Rams install final parts of game plan - National Football Post

The Los Angeles Rams installed the final elements of their game plan for Super Bowl LVI during an extended walk-through practice on Wednesday at their team headquarters on the campus of California Lutheran University.

Sam Darnold Traded to the 2021 All-Keep Choppin' Wood Team | Football Outsiders

On Sunday, the best of the best go head to head in Los Angeles. While everybody else celebrates that, we celebrate the very worst of the worst on our annual Keep Choppin' Wood team!

Rams-Bengals Preview: Can Bengals OL protect Joe Burrow in Super Bowl 56? - Turf Show Times

LA looks set to dominate in the trenches. Will that be enough to slow down Joe Burrow?

The Shanaplan: Why the 49ers are set up for future success in the NFC - Niners Nation

You can thank the rest of the conference.

49ers' Deebo Samuel explains Trey Lance's superstar potential in NFL

Deebo Samuel believes the 49ers will not skip a beat with Trey Lance at the helm.

The Final Grade For the 2021 49ers Tight Ends - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grant Cohn gives his final grade for the 2021 San Francisco 49ers tight ends.

Christian Kirk Says Kyler Murray's Future Will Impact Free Agency Plans - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

With Christian Kirk set to test the open market this offseason, the Cardinals receiver is taking into account the potential future of Kyler Murray in his plans.

Red Rain: The Kyler Conundrum - Revenge of the Birds

Added perspectives on Kyler Murray’s contract situation.

Is Kyler Murray angling for a contract extension from Cardinals?

Kyler Murray drew attention over the weekend for his social media activity, and speculation is mounting over the meaning of his move.

Around The NFL

Salary cap crossroads ahead: Joe Burrow leads young QB crop that'll reset market and test teams' priorities – The Athletic

Teams all covet marquee quarterbacks but the price to have one will keep getting steeper. So how do teams make it work?

Super Bowl score predictions - ESPN experts pick Rams-Bengals, MVP of the game

The season finale is upon us. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will square off Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for Super Bowl LVI.

'It's just uncanny' - How the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase formed their unstoppable connection

Formed over years of working together in college and now the pros, the link between Burrow and Chase has been the backbone to Cincinnati's run to Super Bowl LVI.

Bills' Josh Allen faces first real change with shake-up in coaches, QB room - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN

Not only will Allen be adapting to a new coordinator and QB coach, but he may have all new backups in 2022 -- a vital position with a running QB.

Ja’Marr Chase’s quick rise paramount to Bengals’ success - National Football Post

It was a near-unanimous forecast that the Cincinnati Bengals should draft an offensive lineman with the fifth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here's why Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer thinks Brian Flores can cut a legal path to victory vs. the NFL

For roughly 16 months, Colin Kaepernick’s legal team at Geragos & Geragos went toe to toe with the NFL in a grievance process that remains completely shrouded to this day. Discovery was performed. High-ranking depositions were recorded. Arbitration hearings were convened.

Jonathan Taylor: Colts have gotten the message to be all in for 2022

After a very disappointing 2021 season that resulted in back-to-back season-ending losses that kept the team from getting to the playoffs, Colts owner Jim Irsay has made it clear that he expects everyone to be all in for 2022.

Why Matt Judon thinks Mac Jones will be 'great' for Patriots

Mac Jones appears to have left a strong first impression on his New England Patriots teammates with his talent on the field and his attitude off of it.

Super Bowl LVI Mythbusters | Football Outsiders

No, Joe Burrow is not Tom Brady 2.0, nor is he the Anti-Mahomes. And no, Matthew Stafford is not a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he wins Super Bowl LVI. But Walkthrough does have plenty of picks and props for the big game.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Feb. 9

The Panthers announced Wednesday that they have reached a deal to bring former assistant Steve Wilks back into the fold as defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach. Plus, other news from around the NFL.

Saints' Cam Jordan not convinced Sean Payton's done with coaching: 'He plays chess, not checkers'

Sean Payton's decision to step away -- and not retire -- from the NFL after 15 seasons with the Saints has left the door open on a potential return. Saints DE Cam Jordan discussed his former coach's future during an appearance on GMFB on Wednesday.