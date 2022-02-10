SB Nation Reacts: Super Bowl 2022 polls! From game predictions to must-have foods

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

This is the Super Bowl edition of SB Nation Reacts. This means no Seattle Seahawks related questions, which we’ll save for a little later this offseason.

The Los Angeles Rams are favored over the Cincinnati Bengals, as you might expect. Cincinnati has defied the odds by making it this far, and even though this looks like a mismatch on paper just on the strength of the Rams’ defensive front over the Bengals’ offensive line, it’s not a lopsided result in SBN Reacts as far as who will win.

If the Rams win it’ll be their second Lombardi Trophy and first one in their multiple stints in Los Angeles. Last time they played in the Super Bowl they only scored 3 points, which we should always remember because it’s funny as hell. Should the Bengals pull off yet another upset, they’ll have a famous first Super Bowl title after two previous failures and a drought of 30+ years without a postseason win.

Those who picked the Bengals I presume overwhelmingly voted for Joe Burrow to also win Super Bowl MVP. It’s a different story for the Rams, who have at least three viable MVP candidates and Matthew Stafford is the leader of that group. When the Bengals have only two clear MVP candidates and the Rams have three, you end up with a weird split like this one.

There are a ton of prop bets available, and one of the most popular ones is the coin toss. Strictly for my amusement, look at the results.

The two big non-game related staples of the Super Bowl are the halftime show and the commercials. I’ve found myself loathing the “trying too hard” aspect of current Super Bowl ads, but the majority of voters are more eager to see the ads than Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and co.

Let’s talk food now! You like wings, right? Well inflation may make your Super Bowl party a bit more expensive, but wings and pizza are ultimately the top two “must have” food items for Sunday. I’m more of a nachos guy, myself.

Lastly, tonight is the NFL Honors awards. These are regular season honors so no postseason stuff is taken into account. Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to win MVP, which he racks up in ways that he doesn’t rack up Super Bowls. Most of the SBN Reacts voters believes he’s got another MVP coming.

As for Coach of the Year, I think a case could’ve been made for Mike Vrabel given his team was the #1 seed in the AFC despite serious injuries to a lot of key players on both sides of the ball. But the Titans were also a playoff team in each of the previous two seasons, whereas Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals winning the AFC North was a turnaround few probably saw coming. I’d love to know why Sean McVay got so many votes considering the Rams were among the Super Bowl favorites this season.

