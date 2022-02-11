Report: Seahawks to promote Andy Dickerson to offensive line coach

It’s been a Friday morning full of news for the Seattle Seahawks, much of which fans of the team will like. First there was the news that the team had finally, after weeks of courting, convinced former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai to join the coaching staff as associate head coach - defense.

Immediately after that came news that for the second time in four years the Hawks were moving on from their offensive line coach, as Tom Pelissero reported that the Hawks had fired Mike Solari. That, of course, led to immediate speculation regarding who would be taking over the role of coaching the offensive line not to let Russell Wilson get killed, and luckily Mike Silver of Backstage Media didn’t keep fans waiting for long.

The Seahawks will promote run-game coordinator Andy Dickerson to OL coach, according to sources @BallySports https://t.co/9NpvEqV1xR — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 11, 2022

So, run game coordinator Andy Dickerson is now set to be the offensive line coach for the Seahawks in 2022, which means changes in the types of offensive linemen the Hawks look for in free agency and the draft could now be coming. Perhaps even more importantly, as many readers may have noticed, the photo library Field Gulls uses now contains pictures tagged as Andy Dickerson which are actually pictures of Dickerson and not Jeff Fisher’s son.