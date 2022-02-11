Super Bowl 2022: Rams vs. Bengals odds and prop bets

We are just two days away from Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, and for the second season in a row we have a true home team competing for the NFL’s biggest prize. Last year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, and the Los Angeles Rams will be looking to do the same to the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are 4-point favorites with the over/under set at 48.5 points. Los Angeles is a dead-on .500 against the spread all season (10-10), and three of their last four wins have been within a field goal margin of victory. Meanwhile, the Bengals are 13-7 against the spread. Of Cincinnati’s seven losses, four were as betting underdogs and they only covered in a meaningless game against the Cleveland Browns. In their playoff journey, the Bengals were underdogs against the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs and obviously won them both, and they’ve only lost by more than 5 points twice all season — the first (meaningful) game against the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cincinnati has gone under on the point spread for all of their postseason games, whereas the Rams only went over the spread for their crazy win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the way these defenses have played this month I think I’d lean for under on the 48.5 line, but I’m not a gambler and you shouldn’t take my advice on anything.

Okay let’s get to some prop bets.

MVP Odds

Matthew Stafford is the odds-on favorite for a Super Bowl MVP at +100, followed by Joe Burrow at +225. Cooper Kupp is 3rd at +600, while Aaron Donald is at a very enticing +1600 given he has the ability to wreck Cincinnati’s entire offense. If you place a prop bet just on position player to win MVP, quarterback is -300 while wide receiver is a tempting +250. Running back is +900 and maybe the odds should be even longer because we haven’t had a Super Bowl MVP running back since Terrell Davis.

By the way, Tre Flowers is +50000 for Super Bowl MVP. I’m just saying... if you’re feeling adventurous and you want extra incentive to root for Tre to do well against the Rams... it’s there!

Coin Toss Outcome

Heads is -105

Tails is -105

(Same lines for coin toss winner, by the way)

What will the first play be?

Pass is +115

Rush is -145

Aaron Donald to record a full sack

Yes is -200

No is +165

Trey Hendrickson to record a full sack

Yes is -125

No is +105

Any kick to hit the uprights

Yes is +400

No is -550

Gatorade color doused on winning coach

Clear/Water is +250

Orange is +300

Yellow/Green is +350

Blue is +400

None is +600

Red/Pink is +1200

Purple is +1400

As always, gamble responsibly and sensibly. Or don’t gamble at all, the choice is yours!