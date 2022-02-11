Super Bowl 2022: Rams vs. Bengals odds and prop bets

We are just two days away from Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, and for the second season in a row we have a true home team competing for the NFL’s biggest prize. Last year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, and the Los Angeles Rams will be looking to do the same to the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are 4-point favorites with the over/under set at 48.5 points. Los Angeles is a dead-on .500 against the spread all season (10-10), and three of their last four wins have been within a field goal margin of victory. Meanwhile, the Bengals are 13-7 against the spread. Of Cincinnati’s seven losses, four were as betting underdogs and they only covered in a meaningless game against the Cleveland Browns. In their playoff journey, the Bengals were underdogs against the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs and obviously won them both, and they’ve only lost by more than 5 points twice all season — the first (meaningful) game against the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cincinnati has gone under on the point spread for all of their postseason games, whereas the Rams only went over the spread for their crazy win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the way these defenses have played this month I think I’d lean for under on the 48.5 line, but I’m not a gambler and you shouldn’t take my advice on anything.
Okay let’s get to some prop bets.
MVP Odds
Matthew Stafford is the odds-on favorite for a Super Bowl MVP at +100, followed by Joe Burrow at +225. Cooper Kupp is 3rd at +600, while Aaron Donald is at a very enticing +1600 given he has the ability to wreck Cincinnati’s entire offense. If you place a prop bet just on position player to win MVP, quarterback is -300 while wide receiver is a tempting +250. Running back is +900 and maybe the odds should be even longer because we haven’t had a Super Bowl MVP running back since Terrell Davis.
By the way, Tre Flowers is +50000 for Super Bowl MVP. I’m just saying... if you’re feeling adventurous and you want extra incentive to root for Tre to do well against the Rams... it’s there!
Coin Toss Outcome
Heads is -105
Tails is -105
(Same lines for coin toss winner, by the way)
What will the first play be?
Pass is +115
Rush is -145
Aaron Donald to record a full sack
Yes is -200
No is +165
Trey Hendrickson to record a full sack
Yes is -125
No is +105
Any kick to hit the uprights
Yes is +400
No is -550
Gatorade color doused on winning coach
Clear/Water is +250
Orange is +300
Yellow/Green is +350
Blue is +400
None is +600
Red/Pink is +1200
Purple is +1400
As always, gamble responsibly and sensibly. Or don’t gamble at all, the choice is yours!
