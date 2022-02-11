Pre-Snap Reads 2/11: Russell Wilson trade rumors persist

Seahawks News

What should the Seahawks do at left and right tackle? Duane Brown’s market and other considerations – The Athletic

A lack of draft capital and few elite offensive tackles hitting free agency might make it tough for the Seahawks to upgrade in 2022.

Analysis: Ranking Seahawks Previous 5 Free Agent Classes - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

If there's a reason why Seattle hasn't been able to win in the postseason, or in the case of 2017 and 2021 even make the playoffs, poor results in free agency have been a chronic problem for general manager John Schneider as a key element of the roster building process.

Senior Bowl's Nagy: Seahawks' Dee Eskridge, Tre Brown long-term pieces - 710 ESPN Seattle

Dee Eskridge and Tre Brown didn't play much as rookies, but Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl thinks the two have bright Seahawks futures.

Salk: Once again, Seahawks' coaching search 'just doesn't feel right' - 710 ESPN Seattle

For a second straight year, the Seahawks are making coaching staff changes. And just like in 2021, the search hasn't felt right to Mike Salk.

Thursday Round-Up: Behind The Scenes With Rookie Seahawks Dancer Geena

Jessica Walz of Inside Dance Magazine spoke with three rookie NFL cheerleaders about their first seasons and how they prepare to perform on the big stage.

Wednesday Round-Up: Tyler Lockett Explores History Of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre On ‘NFL 360’

ICYMI: The Tulsa, Okla. native explores the personal and historical impact of the fateful event that destroyed the thriving Greenwood District, once known as Black Wall Street.

Further thoughts on the Washington/Russell Wilson talk « Seahawks Draft Blog

A year ago it was quite an experience to see how desperate Bears fans were to bring Russell Wilson to Chicago.

NFC West News

Report: Cardinals DL Coach Brentson Buckner Hired by Jaguars - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona will need to fill another spot in their coaching staff after Brentson reportedly accepted a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ARI/HOU Trade Idea - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals acquire:

49ers safety group: Who stays, who goes? - Niners Nation

Going through the Niners roster, position-by-position.

NFL rumors: Wes Welker leaving 49ers, joining Mike McDaniel's Dolphins staff

It appears that the 49ers are losing yet another member of their coaching staff.

49ers Deebo Samuel Gives a Glimpse of What his Life is Like During the Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Deebo Samuel reveals what his work and off day routines are like during the NFL Season.

‘Wake up sprinting, don’t be scared’: Inside the ultra aggressive, interdependent Rams team-build ecosystem – The Athletic

From drafting Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp to trading for Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey, the Rams look to turn it into a title.

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp Wins Offensive Player of the Year - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp has been named Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.

Rams alter course, hit UCLA for intense practice - National Football Post

The Los Angeles Rams aim to become the second consecutive team to claim the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium in Super Bowl LVI, but first there was the matter of a road trip.

Matthew Stafford never sought spotlight but now finds himself on biggest stage of all

Matthew Stafford’s twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler, went to school last Monday eager to share some exciting family news.

Bengals vs. Rams: Super Bowl LVI Preview | Football Outsiders

All year long, we said that 2021 was an NFL season without any great teams, a year where a lot of teams had a shot at making the Super Bowl.

2022 Super Bowl: What writers from all 32 teams think of the Rams now - Turf Show Times

Thoughts on Matthew Stafford, OBJ, Sean McVay, and more as fans of their former teams weigh in on Super Bowl LVI.

Around The NFL

Packers' Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP for fourth time - The Athletic

Rodgers, who previously won MVP in 2011, 2014 and 2020, becomes only the fifth player in NFL history to earn the award in back-to-back seasons.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers wins 2nd straight MVP; Cooper Kupp top offensive player

Packers star Aaron Rodgers won his second straight MVP award, while Cooper Kupp and T.J. Watt won offensive and defensive player of the year.

Super Bowl LVI - Sixteen players and coaches reveal tales of Super Bowl nerves

Examples of nerves vary, but there is one common theme for players and coaches: This isn't just like any other game.

New York Jets mull tough free-agent decisions, including Braxton Berrios - New York Jets Blog- ESPN

The Jets have 19 players on expiring or voiding contracts. Which do they need back the most?

Aaron Rodgers wins 4th MVP, says he has not made decision yet on future

On July 26, there was a report that Aaron Rodgers planned to play the 2021 season for the Green Bay Packers. On July 27, Rodgers reported for training camp.

Former Chiefs HC Dick Vermeil selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 class

After being named a coaching finalist earlier this year, former Kansas City Chiefs HC Dick Vermeil has been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’ll join seven others as a part of the 2022 class, including Tony Boselli, Bryant Young, Richard Seymour, Sam Mills, LeRoy Butler, Cliff Branch and Art McNally.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 10

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) is trending in the right direction and so too is Rams running back Cam Akers. Updates on Bengals and Rams injuries, plus, other news from around the NFL.