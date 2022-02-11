Report: Seahawks hiring Sean Desai

When the Seattle Seahawks fired Ken Norton Jr in the wake of a 7-10 season and after having missed the playoffs for the second time in five years, many fans wondered if the alternatives would be any better. There was a lot of consternation among fans regarding the idea that any new coaches brought in would simply be “yes men” under head coach Pete Carroll.

When reports emerged that Carroll was set to bring in one of his former assistants, Ed Donatell, these concerns only grew. However, recent reports have the Seahawks adding Karl Scott, who was most recently the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings, but also spent time under Nick Saban at Alabama and could provide insight into Kliff Kingsbury’s operations with the Arizona Cardinals from his time coaching under Kingsbury at Texas Tech.

According to a report NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday morning, Carroll has landed yet another hot young coaching candidate with a background which specialized in secondaries.

The #Seahawks are hiring former #Bears DC Sean Desai as their associate head coach — defense, source said. At 38 years old, Desai is one of the youngest associate head coaches in the NFL. Pete Carroll made a hard sell as he retooled his defensive staff and Desai lands in Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2022

Sean Desai was most recently the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, and was a hot name this coaching cycle, interviewing for defensive coordinator roles with several teams including the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. Seattle scores a win with the hiring of Desai, who will now be the Associate Head Coach - Defense for Seattle.