Report: Seahawks fire Mike Solari

Early Friday morning fans of the Seattle Seahawks got what they had been hoping for since shortly after the end of the 2021 season, with NFL Insider Ian Rapoport breaking a report that the team would hire former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

However, in the immediate aftermath of that report, another NFL Insider, this time Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network has broken news of another late coaching cycle change for the team.

The #Seahawks fired offensive line coach Mike Solari, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2022

Miek Solari, of course, took over as the offensive line coach for the 2018 season after Seattle had moved on from former offensive line coach Tom Cable. Cable, of course, was recently let go by the Las Vegas Raiders, so in theory would be available. However, for those fans who fear that might be exactly what the team would do, Pelissero followed up his initial report on Solari’s termination that the team is expected to promote from within in order to fill the role.

Seattle is expected to promote from within to replace Solari, who had been with the team (his second stint) since 2018. https://t.co/JaVjHoQhZL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2022

Keep checking back with Field Gulls for further updates, as there is obviously news happening on this Friday before the Super Bowl.