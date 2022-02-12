Pre-Snap Reads 2/12: Seahawks hire Sean Desai, fire Mike Solari, promote Andy Dickerson

Seahawks News

Seahawks to hire former Bears DC Sean Desai as associate head coach, fire OL coach Mike Solari: Sources - The Athletic

The moves are the latest in Seattle's re-tooling of its staff.

Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Ethan Pocic - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Reclaiming his starting job from Kyle Fuller midway through the season, Pocic delivered some of the best football of his career in Seattle's final 10 games. Did he do enough to earn a third contract and return as a potential starter in 2022?

Heaps: Seahawks fired Solari to make things 'streamlined' for Waldron - 710 ESPN Seattle

Jake Heaps explains why Mike Solari was let go by the Seahawks and will reportedly be replaced by running game coordinator Andy Dickerson.

Rost: What NFL analysts told Jake & Stacy about Super Bowl, Seahawks - 710 ESPN Seattle

There was no shortage of excellent guests on Jake & Stacy this week to break down the Super Bowl and where the Seahawks currently stand.

Friday Round-Up: Tyler Lockett Previews Super Bowl LVI On ‘The Zach Gelb Show’

The Seahawks wide receiver joined Zach Gelb to discuss what he’s most looking forward to seeing on Sunday, what makes the NFC West so tough, and more.

Positive moves, Quandre Diggs & a three round mock « Seahawks Draft Blog

There’s a lot to get into today. So here we go…

Russell Wilson: ‘Hope and goal’ is to stick with Seahawks - National Football Post

Quarterback Russell Wilson projected a rosier outlook about his future with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday than he did at this time last year.

NFC West News

Patrick Peterson Talks Chandler Jones, Upcoming Free Agency, Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson stopped by SportsMap Radio on Friday during Super Bowl LVI week.

49ers News: Trey Lance says he’s ready to start in 2022 - Niners Nation

49ers QB Trey Lance says he is ready to start next season.

Trey Lance breaks down key to growing Kyle Shanahan relationship

In quarterback years, Trey Lance still is incredibly young. The young signal-caller started just 17 games in college at North Dakota State and made two spot starts for the 49ers during his rookie season.

‘They were like brothers’: As Von Miller preps for Super Bowl, memories of Demaryius Thomas linger – The Athletic

Six years after they won a championship together and two months after Thomas' sudden death, Miller hopes to honor his fallen friend.

Why Joe Montana Thinks Trey Lance Isn’t Ready To Be the 49ers Starting Quarterback - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why Joe Montana thinks Trey Lance isn't ready to be the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback.

Kupp, NFL’s offensive player of the year, has a home-state tale to tell – Sportspress Northwest

What remains of the sports world that doesn’t know much about Cooper Kupp likely will be filled in Sunday. The Super Bowl match in Los Angeles against the Cincinnati Bengals provides the biggest stage in sports, and the Rams are eager to feed the beast they helped create.

Odell Beckham Jr. is Willing to Sacrifice a Smaller Salary to Remain With Los Angeles Rams Beyond Super Bowl LVI - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to be a free agent in March, but he already has a vision for what that may look like.

Rams-Bengals - Super Bowl score predictions, prop bets, matchup keys, kickoff time, MVP picks, betting advice and more

What to watch for. Breaking down the matchup. Betting advice. Stats to know. Impact players. Injury updates. Expert predictions. It's all here for Super Bowl LVI.

Notebook: Rams P Johnny Hekker would be happy with quiet Super Bowl - National Football Post

Johnny Hekker has been part of the Rams’ organization for 10 seasons, the first four when the franchise was housed in St. Louis before moving to Los Angeles.

Family aside, Rams' Sean McVay can't see himself being an old NFL coach

Sean McVay has enjoyed success in his five seasons as coach of the Rams, and he could add a Super Bowl title to his resumé if the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Rams coach tells Aaron Donald draft story: ‘Best player on the board’ - Turf Show Times

Mike Waufle went to bat for Aaron Donald, saying he was a better prospect than Jadeveon Clowney.

Around The NFL

A T-shirt snob on her love for Cincinnati, the Bengals and shirts that don’t shrink

Inside her clothing store in East Walnut Hills, her first thought is to lock the door.

“People will think we’re open,” she says.

Egger: Drafting a kicker? Ja’Marr Chase over Penei Sewell? Bengals' decisions make us change how we think about football – The Athletic

The lens through which we view this sport has expanded and the conversations we have about how teams can find success in it are shifting.

Swami Sez - Chris Berman picks the winner of Super Bowl 2022

The Rams are favorites as they play in their home stadium against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Which team wins? "The Swami" is back to make his pick on the big game.

Commanders' Chase Young knows firsthand that Joe Burrow is 'that dude' - Washington Blog- ESPN

Washington's prized pass-rusher, a college teammate of the Bengals QB, says "no one's really surprised" Burrow led his team to the Super Bowl.

Rams, Bengals both took risks in roster building, but they couldn't be more different

On the surface, the rosters of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have some obvious similarities.

2021 NFL playoffs: Super Bowl LVI injury report

Check out injury reports for the Rams and Bengals ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Super Bowl 56 best bets - Revenge of the Birds

Super Bowl 56 is on Sunday, but there is plenty to bet on right now over at DraftKings Sportsbook.