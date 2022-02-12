Super Bowl 2022: Bengals vs. Rams game thread

We’re finally here. 284 regular and postseason games have been played in the biggest NFL season ever, and only two teams remain.

The AFC champions are the Cincinnati Bengals, who used to be a great team in the 1980s and were only denied the ultimate prize by the San Francisco 49ers on two occasions. Cincinnati didn’t win a playoff game for over 30 years before Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase came to town, and they’ve embarked on an unlikely run by toppling the Las Vegas Raiders at home, then upsetting the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

Over on the NFC side, the Los Angeles Rams may be a #4 seed like the Bengals but they were very much expected to challenge for the Super Bowl. They nearly blew the NFC West on the final day but were bailed out by the Seattle Seahawks, and they’ve beaten the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers on their way to a home Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

NBC has the 3:30 PM PT kickoff.

Sit back, enjoy the game, and let’s have some fun watching football one more time to wrap up the season.

Oh yeah, and GO BENGALS! #WhoDey