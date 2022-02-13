Super Bowl 2022: How to watch Bengals vs. Rams live stream online, TV schedule, radio and odds

The NFL concludes its 2021-22 season with Super Bowl LVI in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. For the second year in a row, the stadium’s home team will also be playing for the Lombardi Trophy. The NFC champion Los Angeles Rams take on the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in a battle of 4-seeds with two very different stories.

Given the trade for Matthew Stafford and the acquisitions of Odell Beckham Jr and Von Miller midseason, a Super Bowl run was the expectation. It has been far from easy for Sean McVay’s group, but they survived an epic comeback by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then rallied from 17-7 down to finally end their winless run against the San Francisco 49ers to capture the NFC crown.

No one expected the Cincinnati Bengals to make it this far. Former McVay assistant Zac Taylor was just 6-25-1 in his first two seasons as head coach, but this year it’s come together in the form of a 10-7 record and an AFC North title. After not winning a playoff game since the start of the 1990s, Cincinnati ended their drought with a home win over the Las Vegas Raiders, followed by stunning road upsets over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Burrow tore his ACL in his rookie season, but he’s healthy now and has been a sensation in year two. His former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase is already one of the NFL’s top receivers. Evan McPherson has been a hell of a find as a rookie kicker, and the defense is underrated and led by the pass rushing skills of Trey Hendrickson.

As for the Rams, they have the stars. Stafford, Cooper Kupp, OBJ, Aaron Donald, Von, etc. Sean McVay made the Super Bowl in 2018 but only put up 3 points. His team is expected to score way more than that and win a championship, but these Bengals are so plucky and looking for a historic first Super Bowl victory.

Here are the details on how to watch Sunday’s big game.

How to Watch

When: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 13th

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth (sideline reporters: Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen)

Radio: WestwoodOne

Radio Announcers: Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner (sideline reporters: Mike Golic, Laura Okmin)

Betting odds and over/under

The Rams are favored by 4 points and the over/under is 48.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who’s performing the national anthem?

Mickey Guyton

Who’s performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Sean Forbes, and Warren Snipe. It’s a big, big halftime performance.