Pre-Snap Reads 2/13: Super Bowl Gameday!

Seahawks News

What to expect from Clint Hurtt, Sean Desai and Karl Scott as Seahawks shake up defensive coaching staff – The Athletic

Former Seattle defensive end Cliff Avril says Hurtt, the new defensive coordinator, won't be a "yes man" in Pete Carroll's system.

Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: D.J. Reed - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

A revelation since arriving off waivers from the 49ers two years ago, Reed has quietly been one of the NFL's most underrated cornerbacks playing in Pete Carroll's secondary. Entering the prime of his career, may he have played his way out of the Seahawks' budget?

Seahawks gave Sean Desai assurances that convinced him to join staff - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks have reportedly added Sean Desai to their staff, and Jake Heaps said sources told him Pete Carroll sold Desai in a big way.

PHOTOS: Russell Wilson Receives Bart Starr Award

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson received the Bart Starr Award, presented during the Super Bowl Breakfast in Los Angeles, California on February 12, 2022.

DK Metcalf doubles down on Olympic hopes

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said he is serious about trying to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics as a sprinter.

NFC West News

49ers News: Joe Montana Weighs In On 49ers’ QB Situation - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Saturday, February 12th, 2022.

One Area the 49ers Defense Must Improve on in 2022 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers defense was nothing short of elite in 2021, but can still clean up in one specific area going into 2022.

2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals beef up their lines, add offensive talent in new 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Friday one and all.

Super Bowl LVI Preview: What to Watch for in Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Clash at SoFi Stadium - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Previewing the storylines ahead of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl LVI matchup.

2022 Super Bowl: Last Minute Thoughts as Rams battle for the Lombardi - Turf Show Times

Is Sean McVay headed to the broadcasting booth? Is Joe Burrow better than Matthew Stafford right now?

Around The NFL

Scouts predict 2022 Super Bowl: Can the Bengals protect Joe Burrow? Can Matthew Stafford avoid big mistakes? – The Athletic

The Bengals' chances of pulling the upset in Super Bowl LVI may hinge on slowing down Aaron Donald and Von Miller. That won't be easy.

'This here is history': Reality of potentially living the dream settles in on Bengals – The Athletic

Players reflect on the moment as they try to cap off a postseason run that was unexpected by everyone but them.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow - Chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best

ICYMI: Joe Burrow says he's chasing Aaron Rodgers on his journey to try and "be the best" during the final day of Super Bowl media interviews.

Super Bowl 2022 - 'Detroit Rams' gear hot items for Lions fans supporting Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The Lions are working on three decades without a playoff win. They're watching their former franchise QB playing for a Super Bowl. While still supporting Matthew Stafford, they've got new shirts.

'Mattress Mack' lays another $5M on Bengals - National Football Post

“Mattress Mack” wasn’t about to take a big financial hit lying down.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 12

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams made their final preparations for Super Bowl LVI on Saturday with the game about 24 hours away.

Super Bowl LVI marks official passing of NFL's quarterback torch

There's been a changing of the guard at the quarterback position in the postseason, and Judy Battista writes how Super Bowl LVI officially marks the passing of the NFL QB torch.

Super Bowl LVI scouting report: Who has the edge in Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals?

Will Joe Burrow be able to throw against an Aaron Donald-led front? Can Zac Taylor successfully match wits with his former boss, Sean McVay? Next Gen Stats maven Mike Band crunches the numbers on five crucial Super Bowl LVI matchups. Who has the edge?