Pre-Snap Reads 2/14: NFC West wins Super Bowl 56

Seahawks News

Jim Nagy: Seahawks got away from formula of letting young players play - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks haven't played rookies or younger players too much in recent years, much to the dismay of ex-Seattle scout Jim Nagy.

A detailed free agency & draft plan for the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

With the recent coaching staff changes, I wanted to do a broad review of what I think the Seahawks could/should do this off-season.

Russell Wilson Rumors: Pete Carroll, Seahawks QB Talking 'a Bunch' amid Trade Buzz

The Seattle Seahawks are planning for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to return in 2022, and he's been talking "a bunch" with head coach Pete Carroll this offseason amid trade rumors, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

NFC West News

J.J. Watt Posts Hilarious Response to Kyler Murray Drama - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Everybody has shared their two cents on Kyler Murray's social media drama, and J.J. Watt managed to get in on the action.

Sources - Relationship between QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at odd place amid frustrations from both sides

Quarterback Kyler Murray feels he's being made the scapegoat for Arizona's playoff flop, while the Cards worry Murray is self-centered and immature, sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Cardinals want Kyler Murray to take step forward in leadership, maturity

Kyler Murray﻿ made headlines this week by scrubbing any references to the Arizona Cardinals from his Instagram account, leading many in football, and in the Cardinals organization, to wonder what was up with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Kyler Murray’s Instagram scrub; 2022 Senior Bowl takeaways - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Super Bowl Sunday one and all.

49ers News: Who Are Y’all Rooting For?? - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Sunday, February 13th, 2022.

San Francisco 49ers' network hit by gang's ransomware attack; team notifies law enforcement

The 49ers have been hit by a ransomware attack, with cyber criminals claiming they stole some of the NFL team's financial data.

One Area the 49ers Offense Needs to Improve in 2022 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers need to brush up on this one specific area with the offense going into 2022.

Super Bowl LVI: Rams' botched Philly Special was embarrassing

When are teams going to learn that the 2017 Eagles were a unique beast and their unreal accomplishments should never be attempted again?

Report: Aaron Donald leaning towards retirement if Rams win Super Bowl - Turf Show Times

There is so much on the line on Sunday.

Super Bowl preview: Yakima’s, Rams’ Cooper Kupp vs Bengals D | Tacoma News Tribune

If Rams NFL offensive player of the year Cooper Kupp from Yakima does in Super Bowl 56 vs. Bengals what he’s done all season, he may be a rare Super Bowl MVP.

Rams-Bengals: Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald lead LA to Super Bowl win! - Turf Show Times

LA WINS!

Los Angeles Rams' all-in, star-heavy approach results in Super Bowl LVI win over Cincinnati Bengals

The Rams made bold move after bold move to win this game at SoFi Stadium, and that aggressive approach earned the franchise its second Super Bowl title.

Around The NFL

Bengals’ magical run ends with loss to LA Rams in Super Bowl LVI - Cincy Jungle

No matter what, Who Dey all day.

On brink of Super Bowl, Bengals’ Katie Blackburn is one of NFL’s best-kept secrets – The Athletic

She is the granddaughter of Paul Brown and daughter of owner Mike Brown. She's also her team's No. 2 exec and member of five NFL committees.

Will Tyrann Mathieu return? How will the Chiefs add another WR? Plus, an Eric Bieniemy update: Mailbag – The Athletic

ICYMI: We answer questions on the start of the Chiefs’ offseason, the odds of a surprising move and how much salary cap space is possible.

Sources - Green Bay Packers ready to spend close to salary cap in 2022 to entice Aaron Rodgers' return

The Packers are prepared to spend as close to the cap this year and spread it into future years to entice Aaron Rodgers to return next season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Report: Colts to trade or release QB Carson Wentz - National Football Post

The Indianapolis Colts plan to trade or release quarterback Carson Wentz by March 18, ESPN reported Sunday.

Super Bowl LVI: NFL saves seat, creates game ball for late Yahoo writer Terez Paylor

Space in the press box at SoFi Stadium is at a premium for Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL still made sure two beloved writers who died over the last year had seats.

Joe Burrow and T.J. Watt both engaged in social media detoxes this season. It might be a growing trend

ICYMI: Last July, when Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was gearing up for arguably one of the NFL’s greatest rebound seasons after a torn ACL, he made an eyebrow-raising decision.

Super Bowl LVI Open Discussion | Football Outsiders

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals face off against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Winners get a shiny trophy with a silver football on top. Use this thread to discuss it.

Fan gets tackled running on the field at SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl 56

After the Cincinnati Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie intercepted Matthew Stafford early in the third quarter of Super Bowl 56, a fan was seen running across the SoFi Stadium field, beginning at the east end of the field.

Buccaneers leaving door open for potential Tom Brady return, could explore trades for Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson

Despite Tom Brady's retirement, the Bucs are leaving the door open for a potential return of the legendary QB while also shifting their focus on a replacement, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.

Saquon Barkley has message for his haters

Saquon Barkley put up a big season as a rookie for the New York Giants in 2018 but has since mostly fallen off the map.