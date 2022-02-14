Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence

On the day of the Super Bowl, free agent running back and recent Seattle Seahawks practice squad member Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport following an altercation between him and his wife on a Houston-bound plane.

More from ESPN:

According to a Los Angeles Airport Police statement, they received a call around 8:30 a.m. local time about possible domestic violence on board an aircraft bound for Houston and responded to “a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim.”

Peterson, 36, was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division. He was given a $50,000 bail and released Sunday afternoon on bond.

A representative for Peterson and his wife, Ashley, said in a statement that the two “had a verbal argument” on the flight.

Peterson grabbed her wedding ring and scratched her finger, a source close to the Petersons said, and the plane then returned to the gate.

The source said Ashley Peterson was not going to press charges.

“This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly,” the Petersons’ representative said in the statement.