2022 NFL offseason: Key dates for Seahawks and rest of the league

The 2021 NFL season is in the books, and the offseason has begun for everyone. No more real football until September 8th, 2022.

But this is really a year-round sport when you think about it. There are maybe two very clear quiet periods in an NFL offseason and we’re in that lull right now, but once we hit March then things start to ramp up again. Here are the key dates you should know entering this offseason.

March 1st-7th: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 8th: Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players. Cutoff time is 1 PM PT.

March 14th-16th: Legal tampering period for unrestricted free agents.

March 16th: New league year and free agency period officially begins (all teams must be in compliance with the salary cap by this time, teams must also make decisions regarding tenders for exclusive rights and restricted free agents). Trades can also be processed at this point.

March 27th-30th: Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida. You’re probably not invited.

April 18th: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs

April 22nd: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

April 27th: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.

April 28th-30th: NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TBD, May: NFL regular season schedule release.

Obviously the Seattle Seahawks don’t have a first-round pick so unless they make some mammoth trade to get back into the first, we only care about April 29th and 30th.

Let the offseason begin!