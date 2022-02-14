DK Metcalf posts picture of self in a boot

The dream of seeing Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf at the Super Bowl consisted this year of a double appearance in the NFL’s animated commercial for... itself. Watch the ad again here if you missed it the first time.

Look at Metcalf today, though, on social media, and his left foot sits adorned by a protective boot.

DK Metcalf posting photo of left foot in a boot on Instagram. Dealt with foot problem all year, looks like he may have had procedure to fix issue. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/wm1lNPGLvQ — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) February 14, 2022

In his report for Seahawk Maven, Corbin Smith mentions Metcalf first disclosed the foot issue after Seattle’s Week 4 victory at San Francisco.

Metcalf sat down with Taylor Rooks recently and elaborated:

“I kept it under wraps.” ⁰⁰@dkm14 tells @TaylorRooks about playing with a left foot injury and recently getting surgery



Watch live interview here: https://t.co/p0MgKTUgPJ pic.twitter.com/UHvpO0UKpN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2022

If the foot bothered Metcalf almost all season, it could partially explain why his stats dipped somewhat from a stellar 2020 campaign. In 2021, the Hawks’ big wide receiver saw his total receiving yards drop from 1,303 to 967 while his yards per reception fell from 15.7 to 12.9.

As a player entering his fourth season, Metcalf is eligible to negotiate an extension with the team that drafted him. Should they so desire, of course.