DK Metcalf posts picture of self in a boot

Procedure on left foot was not totally unexpected

By John Fraley
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
evading Cardinals on one foot apparently
The dream of seeing Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf at the Super Bowl consisted this year of a double appearance in the NFL’s animated commercial for... itself. Watch the ad again here if you missed it the first time.

Look at Metcalf today, though, on social media, and his left foot sits adorned by a protective boot.

In his report for Seahawk Maven, Corbin Smith mentions Metcalf first disclosed the foot issue after Seattle’s Week 4 victory at San Francisco.

Metcalf sat down with Taylor Rooks recently and elaborated:

If the foot bothered Metcalf almost all season, it could partially explain why his stats dipped somewhat from a stellar 2020 campaign. In 2021, the Hawks’ big wide receiver saw his total receiving yards drop from 1,303 to 967 while his yards per reception fell from 15.7 to 12.9.

As a player entering his fourth season, Metcalf is eligible to negotiate an extension with the team that drafted him. Should they so desire, of course.

