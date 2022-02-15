Gerald Everett, three other Seahawks, make PFF’s top 100 free agents

Not only did the 2021 NFL season end with the Seattle Seahawks missing the playoffs for the second time in the past five years, they and their fans also had to sit at home as the division rival Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. With the offseason officially underway for the entire league, attention now turns to the holes that teams will look to fill for 2022 through free agency and the draft.

The Seahawks have a large number of key players unsigned, and between the 2022 NFL Combine taking place in Indianapolis March 1 through March 7 and the start of free agency in mid March, the time to retain them is quickly dwindling. With that in mind, PFF recently released its 2022 free agent rankings, which includes four prominent members of the Seattle roster. Those four are:

32: LT Duane Brown

48: CB D.J. Reed

52: FS Quandre Diggs

62: TE Gerald Everett

In addition to the current Seahawks free agents, a pair of former members of the team also made the top 100 list, in:

13: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

92: RT/RG Germain Ifedi

Getting past the century mark and into the top 200, PFF also includes Brandon Shell (118), Sidney Jones (140), Rashaad Penny (146), Geno Smith (181) and Ethan Pocic (188). In theory, less than four weeks remain in the exclusive negotiating window the Seahawks possess with these impending free agents, with the legal tampering period set to begin at Noon New York time on Monday, March 14, 2022. That said, it’s no secret that front offices and agents will be discussing potential contracts in the coming weeks, with the legal tampering period just allowing those discussions to be conducted in writing.