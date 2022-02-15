Pre-Snap Reads 2/15: SB Nation chats with Russell Wilson

And watch!

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks swap Russell Wilson for Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Malik Willis heads to Pittsburgh | NFL Draft | PFF

Mike Renner presents his post-Super Bowl 56 2022 NFL mock draft. The Seattle Seahawks trade veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to the Philadelphia Eagles, picking up Ole Miss QB Matt Corral and Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann in return.

Clayton: Coaching maneuvers signal directions Seahawks are taking - 710 ESPN Seattle

The 2022 Seahawks coaching staff is taking shape, and the moves send clear signs of direction on both offense and defense.

Russell Wilson's 'Hope & Goal' to Remain with Seattle Seahawks Shouldn't be Deterrent for Denver Broncos - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

Is Russell Wilson a trade option for the Broncos or not?

3 Super Bowl overreactions for Seattle Seahawks fans - 710 ESPN Seattle

What can the Seahawks take from watching one of their division rivals win the Super Bowl? Mike Lefko looks at three possible overreactions.

NFC West News

Ransomware gang says it has hacked 49ers football team | AP News

State of the 49ers, RB: Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and Kyle Juszczyk form an evolving run game’s core – The Athletic

The 49ers head into the offseason with just two running backs signed for the 2022 season -- three if you count "wide back" Deebo Samuel.

How desperate could Washington become in potential trade for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo? | 49ers Webzone

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray releases statement: 'All of this nonsense is not what I'm about'

Report: Cardinals hiring former Dolphins DC Matt Burke as next DL coach

The Cardinals are reportedly hiring former Jets and Dolphins coach Matt Burke as Arizona's next defensive line coach.

Rams’ Super Bowl run may not be replicable - Sports Illustrated

Los Angeles boasts a few team-building advantages that will be extremely difficult for most NFL teams to match. Plus, what's next for the Bengals, and more.

Odell Beckham Jr. believed to have suffered torn ACL in Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over Bengals

Odell Beckham﻿ is believed to have suffered a torn left ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Beckham left the game in the second quarter with the injury and did not

Around the NFL

John Madden memorial celebrates life of legendary Hall of Famer

Super Bowl LVI referee: No twist and turn of Jalen Ramsey's facemask on Tee Higgins' TD reception

Perhaps no call -- or non-call -- of Super Bowl LVI garnered more attention than Tee Higgins’ apparent facemask foul of Rams star cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Super Bowl MVP voting needs to be overhauled - ProFootballTalk

Tom Brady is "super content" with decision, will "take it day by day" - ProFootballTalk

Bengals' Eli Apple, who called New Orleans 'dirtiest,' has rough Super Bowl LVI performance | Saints | nola.com

New Orleans Saints fans have made their displeasure with Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple clear over the last few weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

Brian Flores lawsuit: Dolphins' Stephen Ross could lose team if tanking allegations proven true, per report - CBSSports.com

Brian Flores lawsuit: Dolphins' Stephen Ross could lose team if tanking allegations are true, per report

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Was a Win for Hip-Hop - The Ringer

The Dr. Dre–led set was a long-overdue milestone for rap and may draw headlines beyond the performance, but it’s worth celebrating for its opulence