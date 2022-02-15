Seahawks announce 2022 coaching staff

After the Seattle Seahawks failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in the past five seasons in 2021, they made several changes to the coaching staff. Gone, of course, are Ken Norton Jr, Andre Curtis and Mike Solari. The major additions to the staff, in Sean Desai and Karl Scott, have long since been reported, but the team has now officially announced its full 2022 coaching staff.

The members of the staff are:

Head Coach Pete Carroll

Defensive Coordinator Clint Hurtt

Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo

Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron

Quarterbacks Coach Dave Canales

Senior Offensive Assistant Nate Carroll

Assistant Defensive Line/Defensive Ends Aaron Curry

Associate Head Coach - Defense Sean Desai

Offensive Line Coach Andy Dickerson

Linebackers Coach John Glenn

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Brad Idzik

Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Kerry Joseph

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Keli’i Kekuewa

Offensive Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Sanjay Lal

Assistant Defensive Line/Defensive Tackles Coach Damione Lewis

Tight Ends Pat McPherson

Run Game Coordinator and Running Backs Coach Chad Morton

Defensive Passing Game Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach Karl Scott

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach DeShawn Shead

Associate Head Coach Carl Smith

Assistant Special Teams Coach Tracy Smith

Quality Control - Defense Will Tukuafu

So, the biggest move that had yet to be reported is the return of Sanjay Lal, who takes over as Passing Game Coordinator from Dave Canales, while also filling the Wide Receivers Coach role that Nate Carroll had occupied in the past.