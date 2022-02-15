Seahawks announce 2022 coaching staff

After the Seattle Seahawks failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in the past five seasons in 2021, they made several changes to the coaching staff. Gone, of course, are Ken Norton Jr, Andre Curtis and Mike Solari. The major additions to the staff, in Sean Desai and Karl Scott, have long since been reported, but the team has now officially announced its full 2022 coaching staff.
The @Seahawks announced their 2022 coaching staff this afternoon. #GoHawks https://t.co/5JaYVc4tx3— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) February 15, 2022
The members of the staff are:
- Head Coach Pete Carroll
- Defensive Coordinator Clint Hurtt
- Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo
- Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron
- Quarterbacks Coach Dave Canales
- Senior Offensive Assistant Nate Carroll
- Assistant Defensive Line/Defensive Ends Aaron Curry
- Associate Head Coach - Defense Sean Desai
- Offensive Line Coach Andy Dickerson
- Linebackers Coach John Glenn
- Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Brad Idzik
- Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Kerry Joseph
- Assistant Offensive Line Coach Keli’i Kekuewa
- Offensive Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Sanjay Lal
- Assistant Defensive Line/Defensive Tackles Coach Damione Lewis
- Tight Ends Pat McPherson
- Run Game Coordinator and Running Backs Coach Chad Morton
- Defensive Passing Game Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach Karl Scott
- Assistant Defensive Backs Coach DeShawn Shead
- Associate Head Coach Carl Smith
- Assistant Special Teams Coach Tracy Smith
- Quality Control - Defense Will Tukuafu
So, the biggest move that had yet to be reported is the return of Sanjay Lal, who takes over as Passing Game Coordinator from Dave Canales, while also filling the Wide Receivers Coach role that Nate Carroll had occupied in the past.
